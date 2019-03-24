Q: Is there a restaurant in Waterloo that has a menu with low sodium content?
A: We couldn’t find a list of restaurants that specifically offer low sodium items, but the American Heart Association offers these tips when dining out. Look for “healthy” designations or symbols, or key words in the names of some items (like light, fresh, fit, vegetarian, skinny, and so on); look for the Heart-Check mark on the menu for healthier choices; or ask your server or even the chef about ingredients, preparation methods, or substitutions for your diet. In addition, many restaurants and fast food chains now have nutrition information on their websites.
Q: Who were the 11 United Methodist pastors who co-signed the letter for Scott Kober that appeared in the March 5 letters to the editor? Also, what churches do they represent?
A: Although their churches were not specifically named in their signatures, Kober said they represent Cedar Valley-area UMC congregations. They are: Rev. Carolyn Bowers, Rev. Alex K. Bruening, Rev. Rick Burns, Rev. Jordan Derhammer, Reb. Abraham L. Funchess Jr., Rev. Matt German, Rev. Wendi Gillan, Rev. Dave Glenn-Burns, Rev. Karen Larson, Reb. Nate Nims and Rev. Sarah Rohret.
Q: Is the Central High School class of 1979 have a reunion this year? If so, when is it and who is the contact person?
A: We can’t find information yet on one; we know Central had an all-school reunion last summer. We’ll update this if anyone lets us know of a reunion.
Q: How many times has Bernie Sanders been married?
A: Sanders is married to his second wife.
Q: Is Rob Green in Cedar Falls the father of A:J. Green who plays for UNI?
A: No. A:J. is the son of UNI associate coach Kyle Green.
Q: Can you print the Mr. Food recipe for the golden chicken casserole?
A: Here it is:
What You’ll Need
1 (10-1/2 -ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup
1/2 cup sour cream
1 1/4 cups milk, divided
3 cups diced cooked chicken
1 (12-ounce) package frozen mixed vegetables
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
3/4 cup biscuit baking mix
1/4 cup cornmeal
1 egg
2 cups (8 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese
What to Do
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
2. In a 9- x 13-inch baking dish, combine soup, sour cream, and 1/2 cup milk; mix well. Add chicken, vegetables, salt, and pepper; mix well.
3. In a medium bowl, combine baking mix, cornmeal, egg, and remaining 3/4 cup milk; mix well then spoon over chicken mixture and sprinkle with cheese.
4. Bake 30 to 35 minutes, or until top is set and golden.
Q: What is the newspaper for Sparta, N.J., and what is their address?
A: It’s the Sparta Independent, 1A Main St., Sparta, NJ 07871.
Q: Are the residents exempt from cleaning snow off their sidewalks on South 218, between Ninth and 11th streets?
A: No. Waterloo Code Enforcement officials said they had not received any calls about violations in that area.Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
