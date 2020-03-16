March 16, 2020

Q: Is there a law that a city hall has to be open for a certain number of hours a week? The Stout City Hall is never open.

A: No law that we could find. The city hall in Stout says its regular hours are 8:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays.

Q: Who prints Cedar Falls Tiger Pride magazines? How much does it cost?

A: The district partners with Central Rivers Area Education Agency for design and printing, according to Cedar Falls Schools spokesperson Janelle Darst. The cost was $432.

Q: Why is the sidewalk snow not removed along Union Road by the Legions Development, and Harvest Lane and Harvest Ridge. We have to remove ours, but for some reason they don’t.

A: “Sidewalks are to be kept clear of natural accumulations of snow or ice by the abutting property owner,” said Amanda Huisman, a spokeswoman with the city of Cedar Falls. “This is to occur within 48 hours of the event. This item was not reported to us.” If a concern is observed, call the code enforcement office at (319) 268-5186 to report it. Another way to report is through a service request either through the city app or city website at https://www.cedarfalls.com/requesttracker.aspx. A follow-up investigation will then occur to address any violations.

Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.

