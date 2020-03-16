March 16, 2020

Q: How much of Trump’s wall is completed?
A: On Dec. 17, 2019, Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan stated that 93 miles of new wall has been built during the Trump administration; according to CBP figures, at least 90 miles of that replaced existing structures.
Q: What is the procedure for deer hunters to have a deer tested for wasting disease before eating it?
A: You should contact the Iowa Department of Natural Resources biologist in your area. Jason Auel covers Black Hawk County; the number is (319) 213-2815.
Q: Does Iowa or Nevada have more ways to gamble?
A: We think Iowa does, believe it or not. Nevada doesn’t have a state lottery.
Q: What happened to Johnny Cash’s band, the Tennessee Three?
A: They were his backing band for almost 25 years; he reorganized and expanded the group in 1980. Original member Luther Perkins died in a fire in 1968, to be replaced by Bob Wootton. Drummer Fluke Holland joined in 1960. Cash fired another original member, Marshall Grant, when he reorganized the band.
Q: What is the penalty for a snowmobiler who keeps trespassing across my farm?
A: The Iowa Code says the court may revoke a person’s snowmobile registration or user permit and suspend the privilege of taking out a registration or permit for a year for any person who has been convicted of twice within one year of trespassing while operating a snowmobile.
Q: Is there a law that a city hall has to be open for a certain number of hours a week? The Stout City Hall is never open.
A: No law that we could find. The city hall in Stout says its regular hours are 8:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays.
Q: Who prints Cedar Falls Tiger Pride magazines? How much does it cost?
A: The district partners with Central Rivers Area Education Agency for design and printing, according to Cedar Falls Schools spokesperson Janelle Darst. The cost was $432.
Q: Why is the sidewalk snow not removed along Union Road by the Legions Development, and Harvest Lane and Harvest Ridge. We have to remove ours, but for some reason they don’t.
A: “Sidewalks are to be kept clear of natural accumulations of snow or ice by the abutting property owner,” said Amanda Huisman, a spokeswoman with the city of Cedar Falls. “This is to occur within 48 hours of the event. This item was not reported to us.” If a concern is observed, call the code enforcement office at (319) 268-5186 to report it. Another way to report is through a service request either through the city app or city website at https://www.cedarfalls.com/requesttracker.aspx. A follow-up investigation will then occur to address any violations.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.