Q: Can you print any background information on Kim Jong Un’s sister who is always by his side?
A: According to the Washington Post, Kim Yo Jong is considered to be one of Kim's closest advisers. Little is known about North Korea's ruling family, and it is hard to confirm even basic details about Kim Yo Jong, such as her age, although it is estimated she is in her early 30s.
Q: What is an address to write to Robin McGraw?
A: You can try writing to her in care of her publisher: Thomas Nelson Publishers, 501 Nelson Place, Nashville, TN 37214-3600.
Q: Do past presidents get a retirement pension?
A: They do. As of 2017, the pension was $207,800 a year.
Q: Is it true more Iowans died in the Civil War than any other state?
A: No. New York state had between 35,000 and 40,000 deaths, scholars estimate, and Ohio, Illinois, Virginia and North Carolina had more than 30,000 deaths. Iowa is estimated to have lost about 13,000 soldiers. However, according to a PBS report, in relation to its population, Iowa sent more soldiers to the Civil War than any other state.
Q: I noticed Kathie Lee is getting very thin. Is she on any type of diet?
A: Last fall, in response to some criticism of her weight, Gifford said on "Today": "There are so many people now who say in writing, 'Oh you’re so skinny now, you're too skinny. Are you sick?' all that kind of thing. And I think I'll just put it out there -- I am so happy. I am thrilled to be so fit, so healthy and so happy and so hopeful. Sue me! Sue me if that bothers you." She added she had been running and working out.
Q: Can you print information on the blood pressure medicine called Lisinopril? The news said it is not safe, but when calling the pharmacy they say it is safe. Which is correct?
A: There was a recall of some batches of the drug last year. But assuming you don't have pills from that batch, you should follow your doctor's directions. The drug does have a long list of possible side effects and interactions with other drugs.
Q: I heard Waterloo-Cedar Falls came in 17th in the coldest cities in the United States this winter. Can you print the first 20 coldest cities in that order?
A: The 24/7 Wall Street website used information from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, tracked over a 30-year period, and reviewed the minimum average temperature for the coldest month from 1981 to 2010 for every city with at least 10,000 residents. Waterloo did indeed come in a proud 17th, but maybe we should spare some kind thoughts for our neighbors in the Dakotas. The top 20:
1. Fairbanks, Alaska
2. Grand Forks, N.D.
3. Williston, N.D.
4. Fargo, N.D.
5. Duluth, Minn.
6. Aberdeen, S.D.
7. St. Cloud, Minn.
8. Bismarck, N.D.
9. Marquette, Mich.
10. Huron, S.D.
11. Sioux Falls, S.D.
12. Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.
13. Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.
14. Rochester, Minn.
15. La Crosse, Wis.
16. Green Bay, Wis.
17. Waterloo, Iowa
18. Burlington, Vt.
19. Sioux City, Iowa
20. Concord, N.H.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
