Q: What is a phone number to call to get the correct time.
A: Call 234-6600. You do have to listen to an ad first.
Q: What can you tell us about the young man who sings “Don’t Fence Me In” in the Mini Countryman car commercial? What about the song?
A: The man in the commercial is British singer and songwriter Labrinth, singing a version of Cole Porter’s classic cowboy song. It was originally made famous by Roy Rogers in the 1940s. A full-length recording of this new version is available.
Q: Why is Wyatt Lohaus with the UNI Panthers wearing 22 this year instead of 33?
A: Lohaus’ explanation last fall: “I switched to No. 22 because that was my number in high school and all through AAU. I always considered it ‘my’ number and this was the first year it’s been available, so I figured I might as well take it for my senior year.”
Q: There’s a British actress on “Father Brown” on PBS, Emer Kenny — what’s her background? Has she been in other things?
A: Kenny, 29, is a London native and a writer as well as an actress. Most of her other credits have been in British TV shows, like “East Enders.”
Q: What are the first symptoms of Parkinson’s disease? How about MS?
A: Ten early symptoms, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation: tremors in your finger, thumb, hand or chin while at rest; handwriting that has gotten smaller; loss of smell; trouble sleeping; trouble moving or walking; constipation; change to a soft or low voice; a masked face — trouble showing expressions on your face; dizziness or fainting; and stooping or being hunched over. And for MS, from the National Multiple Sclerosis Society: fatigue, walking difficulties, numbness or tingling in your arms or legs; muscle spasms; muscle weakness; vision problems; dizziness; bladder problems; sexual problems; chronic pain; cognitive changes, or ability to remember new information, organize and problem solve, focus; and depression. If you suspect you have either disease, please get to a doctor — don’t rely on us for a diagnosis.
Q: What’s the difference between a centipede and a millipede?
A: According to the folks at Orkin, they both belong to the same biological group. But centipedes are more flexible, with longer legs and only one pair of legs per body segment. Millipedes are rounder, with shorter legs, and have two pairs of legs per segment. Centipedes are carnivorous and kill their prey by injecting them with venom. Millipedes feed primarily on decaying organic matter .While most centipedes are known for their speed, millipedes move slowly and burrow.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
