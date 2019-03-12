Q: Under the IPERS retirement plan, what percent of employee wages are contributed and what percent does the employer contribute to the plan?
A: According to the IPERS website, for those in the regular membership group, it’s 6.29 percent member contribution and 9.44 percent employer contribution. For sheriffs and deputies, it’s 9.76 percent for both. For those in what’s called the protection occupations, it’s 6.81 percent for employees and 10.21 percent for the employer share.
Q: I saw on an old map from the 1930s that Logan Avenue already had that name, but that was before Logan School was built. So who was the street named for? The school was named for Superintendent Jack Logan.
A: Logan Avenue was originally named Jefferson Road, according to old Courier articles. Jefferson Street already existed as well — the same as the current street — and there often was confusion with mail delivery between the two. So in 1887, the street was renamed to honor Sen. John A: Logan, who had been a general in the Civil War and who died at the end of 1886.
Q: Before President George H.W. Bush’s recent death there were five living former presidents. How many times has that happened before?
A: It’s happened three previous times, as far as we can tell:
- 1861-62: Martin Van Buren, John Tyler, Millard Fillmore, Franklin Pierce and James Buchanan.
- 1993-94: Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.
- 2001-04: Ford, Carter, Reagan, Bush and Bill Clinton.
Conversely, there have also been six times when the incumbent president was the only living president, during the administrations of George Washington, John Adams, Ulysses S. Grant, Theodore Roosevelt, Herbert Hoover and Richard Nixon.
Q: Where Colonial Manor is at 425 Allen St., did there used to be a Joder’s Pharmacy there in the basement? Did he rent out apartments above?
A: The Colonial Manor building dates to 1967, according to the Black Hawk County Assessor. Old city directories place Joder’s Pharmacy at 305 Allen St., built in 1926 and owned by Earl Joder, and yes, with apartments rented out above.
Q: Did the federal government shut down for a day in the 1800s or early 1900s for a president’s funeral?
A: National days of mourning for a president’s funeral certainly go back that far. It looks as if the first federal holiday for a president’s funeral was declared after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963.
Q: Is parking in the West Fifth ramp free now? The gates are always up.
A: No the ramp is not free. The staff is working on equipment and will still be taking cash at the gate for events.
Update
A question in the March 10 paper asked about a former supper club on Elk Run Road or in Elk Run Heights. Several readers kindly let us know it was called the Brau Haus.
