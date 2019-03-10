Q: Chief Dan Trelka recently asked for and received money out of the seizure fund for his department. Will the money he received allow him to go over budget or is it used for the present budget?
A: The Waterloo City Finance Committee approved a line-item amendment to allow the police department to use forfeiture funds to repair a fence at the training center and for additional training. Since the action amended the budget, the police department should not exceed that budget when the money is spent.
Q: What was the cost of damages to the Elks Club, specifically to the kitchen appliances, when it had a water break?
A: Exalted Ruler Butch Kehe said the working estimate is $35,000, but the club was still working on the repairs at the time this question was received and an exact cost was not known. The club has property insurance to cover the damages and is still hosting scheduled events.
Q: Is it legal for the Evansdale city clerk to also be working for the city of Elk Run? If so, how much is each city paying her?
A: The city of Evansdale employs a full-time city clerk at $47,528 per year. The Evansdale city clerk is temporarily helping the city of Elk Run Heights as a part-time interim city clerk. This is done on the clerk’s own time, and the clerk is being paid $22.04 per hour by the city of Elk Run Heights for the time spent there. It is not illegal and is no different than any other second job a person chooses to pursue in his or her off hours.
Q: On University behind Beck’s: Did that neighborhood use to called Alabar Hills?
A: That neighborhood is still the Alabar Hills subdivision.
Q: How do we prevent snowmobilers from cutting across our property? We live outside of the city limits.
A: You can put up no trespassing signs and take photos and call law enforcement. You can also look into building a fence.
Q: With all the tons of salt the city has put on the streets does the Iowa Department of Natural Resources have regulations on all this pollution going into the river?
A: The Iowa DNR does not regulate how much salt brine is used as ice melt on the state’s roadways. Efforts have been made to educate local governments and the Iowa Department of Transportation about the impacts on lakes and rivers from allowing too much salt into waterways.
Q: Years ago there was a restaurant or supper club in the area of Elk Run Road. Do you know its name?
A: We struck out. If any readers remember, please let us know.
Q: Where can I write Robert Mueller?
A: Write to him at the U.S. Department of Justice, 950 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W., Washington, DC 20530-0001.
Q: I seem to recall a neighborhood grocery at the corner of Ansborough and Black Hawk Road in the late 1950s or early 1960s. What was it called?
A: The 1958 city directory lists the Meadowdale Grocery there.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
