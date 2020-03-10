March 10, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Q: Can you take your water to be tested to see if your water softener is working like it should?

A: Yes. There are a couple of water testing companies in the Cedar Valley. A cheaper option is to get a test kit from a local home improvement store. Cheaper yet is to fill a clear, clean water bottle about one third with water and add a few drops of soap free of dyes, perfumes and detergents. Shake the bottle vigorously. If the water is clear and has a lot of bubbles, it is soft. If the water is cloudy and has few bubbles, it most likely has a hardness problem.

Q: I moved here from Ames. I have questions on what I can put in the recycle bin.

A: Information about both the curbside and the drop-off recycling programs is available under the sanitation page of the city’s website at www.cityofwaterlooiowa.com. The curbside bin comes with a brochure explaining what is allowed. If you don’t have access to the internet you can also call the sanitation department at 291-4455 with questions.

Q: Where is the new $5 store going to be located in Waterloo?

A: A Five Below store is expected to open in the former Dress Barn location at 1419 Flammang Drive.