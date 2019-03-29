Q: The public has received two Barr reports on the Mueller report. Will we ever get the actual Mueller report? Did it not have an executive summary? What did this investigation cost the taxpayer?
A: Attorney General William Barr says he’ll release at least a partial version of the report in April. Barr released a four-page synopsis March 24. Barr will miss the April 2 deadline set by six House committee chairmen who want to see the full confidential report and its underlying documents, and Democrats say Barr won’t commit to releasing the report without redactions. So it’s impossible to say now if the public will get to see the full report. The investigation reportedly cost $25 million, half of that in indirect expenses.
Q: What do Sens. Grassley and Ernst think of President Trump attacking John McCain? I haven’t seen any comments by them in the paper.
A: Sen. Chuck Grassley said March 20 he thinks President Donald Trump should refrain from bad-mouthing the late Sen. John McCain but doesn’t think Trump needs to apologize. Said Sen Joni Ernst: “John McCain is a dear friend of mine. So, no, I don’t agree with President Trump and he does need to stop.”
Q: What does money laundering mean?
A: An explanation from a USA Today report: “Simply put, money laundering is a common technique used by financial criminals and others to hide illegal gains. “You’re taking ill-gotten gains and ‘washing’ them by transforming them into funds that can’t easily be connected to the original source,” said John Byrne, the former executive vice president of the Association of Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, a crime prevention group.”
Q: Why hasn’t “Bull” been on CBS last time?
A: It was pre-empted by a news report. “Bull” is back on the schedule for this Monday, but it looks as if NBA basketball will pre-empt it the following week.
Q: Can you print a recipe for an egg pie?
A: There are savory versions of egg pie that include bacon and spinach; we picked a sweet version:
Ingredients
3 large eggs
1 1/4 cups sugar
1 1/2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 stick butter, melted
1 tablespoon cornmeal
1 teaspoon vanilla
3/4 cup milk
1 9-inch unbaked pie crust, either homemade or store bought
Instructions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Mix all ingredients together and pour into unbaked pie crust.
Bake for 30 minutes.
Let cool completely before slicing. Refrigerate leftovers.
Q: What year was the movie “House of Wax” starring Vincent Price made?
A: It came out in 1953.
Q: “Murdoch Mysteries” hasn’t been on this season — do you know why?
A: The new season is supposed to start in April in the U.S. on the Ovation TV channel. You also can find it on Acorn TV.
Q: Why did you say Dan Trelka pays property taxes in Waterloo when he rents a house and doesn’t own it?
A: What we reported was accurate. Dan Trelka and his wife own a house in Waterloo and pay property taxes on it.
Update
A question in the March 27 paper asked about a location for a Captain D’s restaurant. A reader let us know there’s a location in St. Louis that’s closer to Waterloo.
