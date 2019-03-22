Q: Where are the nearest Suzuki dealers?
A: The company lists three in our area: DR. PowerSports at 3600 Fast Lane, Cedar Falls; Metro Suzuki on Westdale Drive in Cedar Rapids; and Decorah Suzuki Sports Center on Short Street in Decorah.
Q: There was a house fire 7216 Ansborough Ave., where a life was lost. In the article in the Courier it states it is in Waterloo city limits, which means this individual was paying taxes for Waterloo Fire Rescue. Why didn’t Waterloo respond to the fire to put it out instead of Hudson, La Porte and Gilbertville fire departments responding?
A: The article was incorrect in part. The house has a Waterloo mailing address but is located outside of the Waterloo city limits in rural Black Hawk County. The property pays taxes to Orange Township but not the city of Waterloo. Waterloo Fire Rescue does not have a contract for fire services with Orange Township and, therefore, was not dispatched to the fire call in question. Fire Chief Pat Treloar said Waterloo Fire Rescue does have contracts to respond to calls in three other townships.
Q: What state law gives snowmobilers any right to cut across any farm field they feel like?
A: Iowa law does not allow snowmobile riders on private property without permission.
Q: What in the world does LGBTQ mean?
A: It stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer or questioning.
Q: Are there places locally that will buy back used magazines?
A: None that we know of. The public library and St. Vincent de Paul thrift store will accept donations of recent magazines.
Q: On “Seinfeld,” are the guys who play Kramer and Newman still alive?
A: Michael Richards and Wayne Knight are both still alive.
Q: Where can I get a CD of the greatest hits of Nat King Cole?
A: If you can’t find one at a local store, they are widely available online.
Q: Tony B. from “Nash Bridges” — was he on “My Two Dads”?
A: No. Actor Stephen Lee has a long line of credits, going back to “Hart to Hart” in 1984, but none on “My Two Dads.”
Q: Where is the Waterloo Career Center is located?
A: At the north end of Central Middle School, 1350 Katoski Drive.
Q: Are online schools affected by snow days?
A: No, since students work from home.
Q: How long can a vehicle be parked on a residential street in Cedar Falls before it can be moved?
A: Ordinance 26-261 states a vehicle cannot be parked on a city street for more than 48 continuous hours. To report a violation you may call dispatch at 291-2515.
Q: Is the “Lawrence Welk Show” no longer being aired on IPTV on Saturday evenings?
A: It’s still listed on the IPTV schedule at 7 p.m. Saturdays for the next several weeks.
