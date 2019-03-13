Q: On the Feb. 26 paper, there's a picture of a man in a blizzard. But if you hold the photo back away, it looks like Jesus walking in the clouds. Do you agree?
A: No.
Q: If panhandling is illegal in Waterloo, why haven’t Waterloo police done anything about this problem along Flammang Drive in Waterloo?
A: Panhandling is not illegal in Waterloo.
Q: Why did you print the same Car Talk column two Sundays in a row?
A: Human error. Someone scheduled it twice. We apologize.
Q: What is the average temperature in Branson, Mo., in April?
A: The average high is 68 degrees, and the average low is 45 degrees.
Q: Can anyone get their driver's license renewed at the library?
A: No. According to the Iowa Department of Transportation: "To use a DOT kiosk you must:
- Have a valid Iowa license or ID (not a commercial driver’s license).
- Be at least 18 years old, but younger than 70.
- Be an Iowa resident and a United States citizen (as shown by the Iowa DOT's existing records).
- Not need to make changes to your name, date of birth, sex, class type, endorsements or restrictions
- Not have a current license marked “Valid Without Photo."
Q: Did George Eads leave the cast of "MacGyver"?
A: He has left the show, according to news reports, although with no reason given.
Q: Was Miguel Ferrer of "NCIS: Los Angeles" the son of Rosemary Clooney and Mel Ferrer?
A: Yes, he was.
Q: I just watched "Victoria Gotti: My Father's Daughter." Is the actress Chelsea Frei related to Debra Winger?
A: No, no relation that we could find.
Q: When was President Dwight Eisenhower in office? What party was he? When did he die? He's the first president I remember.
A: A Republican, Dwight Eisenhower won the 1952 election and served in the White House from 1953-61. He died in 1969.
Q: Why is it taking so long to get Iowa state tax refunds this year? We've been waiting more than five weeks.
A: You're not the only one with that complaint. A recent Des Moines Register story reported on turmoil in the Iowa Department of Revenue that is slowing down refunds:
- At least 670 Department of Revenue employees left their jobs in the decade from 2008 to 2018. Most of the workers were terminated, left or retired in the three years after (Courtney) Kay-Decker took office, a Register analysis of state employee data shows.
- At least 38 revenue workers left last year, more than a tenth of the remaining staff of 334, according to the state employee database.
- Department workers said on a department social media account that wait times for taxpayers with questions last month were about four hours — far longer than in past years.
- A senior state analyst says a big dip in state sales tax revenues, which were about $2.74 billion last year, coincides with the department's decision to broaden a sales tax exemption for manufacturing supplies.
You can go to www.idr.iowa.gov/wheresmyrefund/ to check the status of yours.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
