March 3, 2020

Q: Can you publish the Ember days for this year in The Courier?

A: According to the Farmer’s Almanac:

Lenten Ember Days – March: 4, 6, and 7.

Summer Ember Days – June 3, 5, and 6.

Fall Ember Days: September 16, 18, and 19.

Advent Ember Days: December 16, 18, and 19.

Q: Is it true that the United States and Liberia are the only two countries in the world that don’t guarantee universal health care?

A: No. But the U.S. is the only one among what are classified as “highly developed” countries. As the Economist put it in a report, “America remains an outlier in health-care provision. It has some of the best hospitals in the world, but it is also the only large rich country without universal health coverage.”

Q: How did Bernie Sanders avoid the Vietnam War draft?

A: U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders applied for “conscientious objector” status when he was a student because “I very strongly disagreed with the war in Vietnam and I would have not fought in that war,” Sanders told the Des Moines Register in 2015. He didn’t receive it, but when his number was finally called, Sanders was “too old” to be drafted, according to an Army Times article from 2015.