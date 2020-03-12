March 12, 2020

Q: I purchased a Tracfone online. Is there anyone in the Cedar Valley area who can help me with issues I am having with it?

A: We checked with Tracfone customer service. There are no dedicated Tracfone stores in the area. They do have a special line set up to help older customers — that might be the best option. They suggest calling (800) 867-7183 between 7 and 10:45 a.m. weekdays, and use a landline if possible so you can have your cellphone in hand.

Q: How is Alex Trebek doing?

A: Trebek said in a January interview he is still battling pancreatic cancer and has “good days and bad days.”

Q: Why weren’t the comics in the March 2 e-edition of the newspaper?

A: They were inadvertently omitted by our regional design center. We notified them and the comics were inserted in the e-edition the next day.

Q: With a cold you can get better and get it in another month or so. How about the coronavirus? Once you get it, can you keep getting it later down the road?

