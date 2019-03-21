Q: What is recommended as the best coffee shop in Louisville, Ky.?
A: There are different opinions, of course, but reviews on the Trip-Advisor site say Sunergos Coffee & Roastery on Preston Street is the best.
Q: Is the show “Manifest” done for the season? Will it return in the fall?
A: Show producers recently said it would be back in the fall.
Q: When and where was Johnny Carson born, how old was he when he died and when did he die? Also, what towns in Iowa did he live in? Does any Iowa town have a museum in honor of Carson?
A: Carson was born in 1925 in Corning, Iowa, and he died in 2005 in Los Angeles at age 79. He and his family lived in Avoca, Clarinda and Red Oak before moving to Nebraska. His family home in Corning is open to visitors, as well as his boyhood home in Norfolk, Neb. There’s also a Johnny Carson exhibit at the Elkhorn Valley Museum in Norfolk.
Q: What is the singer Daniel O’Donnell doing now?
A: O’Donnell is currently on tour performing in Australia, with upcoming dates in the United Kingdom.
Q: On “Bohemian Rhapsody” was that Rami Malek’s voice singing?
A: Malek said in an NPR interview, “It’s actually an amalgamation. The large majority is Freddie Mercury. I went out every day and sang at the top of my lungs, because that’s the only way to match what he’s doing. He’s giving everything 110 percent, always. And in order to sync it up properly they use bits of my voice. ... It will lead in with my voice, and then pick up the majority using Freddie Mercury’s voice. What I quickly realized was no one can sing like Freddie Mercury, and nor can I.”
Q: Is there going to be a 50th class reunion for East High this year?
A: Yes, it’s set for Sept. 13 and 14. Send email to EastWaterloo69@gmail.com or check the Facebook page.
Q: Does Jeff Olson in Cedar Falls go to every fire?
A: Public Safety Director Jeff Olson, Fire Chief John Bostwick and Asst Dir/Asst Police Chief Craig Berte respond to most serious emergency calls in Cedar Falls 24 hours per day. This includes fire and police calls such as fires, shootings, stabbings and robberies.
Q: Is there an update on the Chris Soules case?
A: Soules pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of a serious injury accident in November 2018, and his sentencing is currently scheduled for May.
Q: There’s a dead car that has three red tickets on it. How many tickets does it take to get that car towed?
A: In Waterloo, generally three days of non-movement of a vehicle could result in it being towed. But it is best for the caller to report it to a law enforcement agency for enforcement.
Q: How do we find out who wins the Publishers Clearinghouse giveaways?
A: The winners are listed on the company website at www.pch.com.
Q: When was the bridge at Lansing over the Mississippi built?
A: It opened in 1931.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.