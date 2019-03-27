Q: How old is William Shatner?
A: Shatner turned 88 on March 22.
Q: Roger Welsch used to have a show on the RFD channel from Nebraska. Is he still alive?
A: He is. Welsch is now 82 and lives in Dannebrog, Neb. He posts regularly on Facebook — you can catch up with him there.
Q: How old is Marlo Thomas now? How about Phil Donahue?
A: Thomas is 81, and Donahue is 83.
Q: Where is the Captain D’s seafood restaurant? How about the CICIs pizza place I see on TV?
A: Captain D’s is a Southern chain; according to the company, the closest location is in Nashville, Tenn. The nearest CICIs is in Des Moines.
Q: Which Waterloo council person or mayor submitted a FY ’20 budget proposal that eliminated the $70,000 for MET Transit?
A: None of them. MET Transit sought a $71,000 increase in support from the city of Waterloo, which was not included in the adopted budget.
Q: During extreme weather, how many miles will a Black Hawk County truck of sand and salt cover?
A: During an average storm, a standard tandem dump truck can cover 32 miles of sand and salt mixture, said Black Hawk County Engineer Cathy Nicholas.
Q: I make about $50 over the limit in receiving help with my county real estate taxes. Has that limit ever been changed or is it still the same income limit when I started 20 years ago?
A: The low-income limit changes annually.
Q: Can you explain what a frost boil is in reference to county roads and how it forms?
A: Frost boils are caused when frost in the road melts and can’t drain away due to frozen ground below it. When that subgrade below the gravel is saturated, it fails. That subgrade material then “boils” to the surface and causes large ruts.
Q: When watching golf tournaments on TV I’ve noticed when they are on the green to putt about half the time they take the flag out and other times they don’t.
A: The USGA and PGA adopted a new rule this year to help speed up play where the golfer does not have to pull the flag. The new rule is listed below.
New Rule: Under Rule 13.2a(2):
There is no longer a penalty if a ball played from the putting green hits a flagstick left in the hole.
Players are not required to putt with the flagstick in the hole; rather, they continue to have the choice to have it removed (which includes having someone attend the flagstick and remove it after the ball is played).
Reasons for the change:
Allowing a player to putt with the flagstick in the hole without fear of penalty should generally help speed up play. When the players did not have caddies, the previous Rule could result in considerable delay. On balance it is expected that there is no advantage in being able to putt with the unattended flagstick in the hole:
In some cases, the ball may strike the flagstick and bounce out of the hole when it might otherwise have been holed, and
In other cases, the ball may hit the flagstick and finish in the hole when it might otherwise have missed.
