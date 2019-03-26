Q. On the show “Last Man Standing” they changed one of the girl characters. Why did they do this?
A. When the show was canceled, actress Molly Ephraim, who played Mandy, moved on to other jobs and wasn't available when Fox picked it back up. So the role has been recast, according to interviews with the producers.
Q. Is it illegal to sell python and boa constrictor snakes in Waterloo? I see the new pet store in Waterloo is selling them.
A. Waterloo city ordinance bans the possession of constricting snakes except for those whose adult length is less than six feet, such as corn snakes, king snakes, garter snakes, ribbon snakes, rat snakes, milk snakes, rosy boas and ball pythons.
Q. How many employees does the Waterloo Street Department have?
A. The department has 37 employees, according to the budget presentation made to City Council members in February.
Q. Did Computer Reboot on Falls Avenue go out of business or move?
A. No. Computer Reboot is still open for business at the same Falls Avenue location.
Q. When will they start on Highway 27? Can you ask DOT if there is something planned?
A. Iowa Highway between U.S. Highway 20 and Ridgeway Avenue is scheduled to be repaved in 2022, based on the current five-year plan from the Iowa Department of Transportation.
Q. Has the Waterloo budget been cut for the streets?
A. No.
Q. During the previous election, how many socialists were elected to Congress?
A. By our count there are three: Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
Q. Is "Blue Bloods" going to be canceled?
A. There's no announcement yet from CBS.
Q. What happened to "The Conners" on ABC?
A. The first season has finished; ABC hasn't announced yet if there will be a second.
Q. Is Electric Park going to have the Elvis contest this spring?
A. "Blue Suede Memories" is on the Electric Park calendar for April 26 through 28,
Q. Does Jeff Rossen still do reports on the "Today" show?
A. No, Rossen left the show earlier this year.
Q. What year did Hawaii become part of the United States?
A. It was 1959.
Q. Channel 9 reported there are 13 cameras in Waterloo that can catch people speeding or running a red light, when Waterloo police only reported they had six. Can you list all 13 addresses where these cameras are located?
A. There are 13 cameras at six intersections. We have run the list multiple times already. But here are the intersections again: Washington and West Sixth streets; Washington and West 11th streets; Williston Avenue at Baltimore Street; Broadway Street at Parker Street; San Marnan Drive at Shoppers Boulevard; and U.S. Highway 63 and Ridgeway Avenue.
Update
A question in the March 20 column asked about area home staging businesses. There is one based in Cedar Falls: Apple Blossom Staging & Design, (319) 231-7889 or appleblossomstaginganddesign.com.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
