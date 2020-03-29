March 29, 2020

A: It’s weird, isn’t it? A recent report by Time magazine asked that exact question, and a psychologist they spoke to attributed it to people’s need to have some kind of control, during a period when so much is out of our control.

A: An explanation from U.S. News and World Report: “An epidemic is a rise in the number of cases of a disease beyond what is normally expected in a geographical area, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Frequently, the rise in cases happens quickly. Epidemics happen frequently, but many people aren’t familiar with them unless they directly affect their home region. … A pandemic is used to describe a disease that has spread across many countries and affects a large number of people. Neither the CDC nor the WHO specify how many countries or how many people need to be affected in order for something to be declared a pandemic. ‘We assume with a pandemic that everyone can be potentially exposed,’ says Dr. Andres Romero, an infectious disease specialist at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, Calif.”