March 29, 2020

Q: Why is Waterloo eliminating intersections that allow people to make a left turn when oncoming traffic has a green light?
A: That is being done at intersections for safety reasons. It reduces serious crashes.
Q: If my taxes were $1,130 for half a year and I’m one day late, how much would the city of Waterloo charge for interest?
A: Black Hawk County, not the city of Waterloo, collects property taxes in accordance with state law. Interest on unpaid property taxes accrues at 1.5 percent interest per month beginning April 1. If you mail with a postmark of March 31 no interest will accrue. The interest on $1,130 would be $17.
Q: What are they doing behind the new Casey’s store on the corner of Ridgeway and Highway 63?
A: We drove by and saw no obvious activity behind the store.
Q: Who will take over the old Schoitz retirement home building?
A: It hasn’t been sold as of the receipt of this question and no announcement of any potential buyer has been made.
Q: How many times has Bernie Sanders been married?
A: Twice. He married college girlfriend Deborah Shiling Messing in 1964, and the couple divorced in 1966. He married current wife Jane O’Meara Driscoll in 1988.
Q: What does the word ‘woke’ mean when you read it in political news stories?
A: Woke is a slang term that means aware of injustice in society, especially racism.
Q: Have the Olympics been cancelled yet?
A: Postponed.
Q: What is with the hoarding of toilet paper? Coronavirus does not cause diarrhea.
A: It’s weird, isn’t it? A recent report by Time magazine asked that exact question, and a psychologist they spoke to attributed it to people’s need to have some kind of control, during a period when so much is out of our control.
Q: What is the difference between an epidemic and a pandemic?
A: An explanation from U.S. News and World Report: “An epidemic is a rise in the number of cases of a disease beyond what is normally expected in a geographical area, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Frequently, the rise in cases happens quickly. Epidemics happen frequently, but many people aren’t familiar with them unless they directly affect their home region. … A pandemic is used to describe a disease that has spread across many countries and affects a large number of people. Neither the CDC nor the WHO specify how many countries or how many people need to be affected in order for something to be declared a pandemic. ‘We assume with a pandemic that everyone can be potentially exposed,’ says Dr. Andres Romero, an infectious disease specialist at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, Calif.”
Q: What does the -19 on the Covid name?
A: For 2019. COVID-19 stands for Corona Virus Disease 2019, according to the World Health Organization, when it was first identified.
