March 22, 2020

A: No mask can prevent viruses; if your hand touches a surface that picks up the virus, it could hang out on your hand until you touch your nose later once your mask is off. But in any case, the paper masks you’re referring to would have the same effect of preventing the droplets that are released from someone’s sneeze or cough from hitting your nose or mouth (just don’t touch the front of the mask when you remove it). However, health experts continue to recommend that masks be worn only by people that are themselves sick, or caring for the sick. For everyone else, experts still recommend frequent hand washing, covering one’s cough and staying home when sick as the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.