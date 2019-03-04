Q: Where did Deborah Norville grow up? Was it Iowa?
A: No, Norville grew up in Georgia.
Q: Is Roberta Shore from “The Virginian” still living? If so, how old is she?
A: Shore is now 75. She left acting to get married and now lives in Utah.
Q: Why is Mayor Hart giving a state of Waterloo speech at a hotel in Cedar Falls?
A: Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart is planning to give a state of the city speech in Waterloo, tentatively slated for March 27. He was never planning to give the speech in Cedar Falls. We wonder if the caller might be thinking about Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart, who gave his state of the city speech in Cedar Rapids.
Q: Can you print an updated list of our city council members with their phone numbers?
A: Waterloo City Council members have email and phone contacts listed on the city’s website. Here is the current list for those without computer access: Sharon Juon, 232-0713; Steve Schmitt, 610-1938; Margaret Klein, 429-1907; Bruce Jacobs, 215-8267; Pat Morrissey, 232-7315; Jerome Amos Jr., 429-8504; and Ray Feuss, 290-5082.
Q: When the city sidewalk is located exactly next to the street and the city plows snow onto this sidewalk who is responsible for removing the snow, the property owner or city?
A: The property owner.
Q: If we are having drug activity in our apartment building in Waterloo and the landlord doesn’t care to do anything about it. Who else can I call?
A: Call the police.
Q: Regarding the parking under Highway 218 by Fifth Street: Is there a charge to park under there? Can anyone just park there?
A: Those are free public parking lots.
Q: Park Lane is an emergency route to the MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. How come the city isn’t plowing it like it is an emergency route? Who do I call?
A: The city does plow and maintain Park Lane like a priority route, said Public Works Director Randy Bennett. If you have questions about snow removal, please give the Street Department a call at (319) 291-4267.
Q: Where is the closest Hallmark store to us now?
A: Plenty of stores carry Hallmark products. The actual Hallmark stores nearest to us, according to the company website, are As You Like It in Grundy Center and Meyer Pharmacy in Waverly.
Q: In “Enchanted,” the young actress who played Patrick Dempsey’s daughter — how old is she now? Is she still acting?
A: Rachel Covey, now 20, is studying theater at Northwestern University, and also writes and composes music.
Q: Can you print background information on Gary Dolphin, such as education, and previous work experience?
A: Dolphin attended Loras College in Dubuque, then Brown Institute of Broadcasting in Minneapolis. He had different jobs in both radio and television before starting at Northwestern University, calling men’s basketball in 1990. He came to the University of Iowa in 1996.
