Q: What is a phone number to call for snow removal on a sidewalk off of Flammang that has not been cleared at all?
A: Waterloo Code Enforcement, 291-3820.
Q: Can you suggest a couple of exercises that would get rid of a big stomach when dieting isn’t working?
A: WebMD says there are four keys to controlling belly fat: exercise, diet, sleep and stress management.
1. Exercise: Get at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise at least 5 days a week.
2. Diet: There is no magic diet for belly fat. ... Getting enough fiber can help. That’s as simple as eating two small apples, a cup of green peas or a half-cup of pinto beans a day.
3. Sleep: At least six to seven hours of sleep per night
4. Stress: Everyone has stress. How you handle it matters. The best things you can do include relaxing with friends and family, meditating, exercising to blow off steam and getting counseling.
Q: Is former NASCAR driver Harry Gant still alive?
A: He is alive and is now 79.
Q: Where can I now view the Dan Patrick show that was aired on the NBC Sports Network Channel?
A: NBC said in a statement that it would continue on the Audience Network on DirecTV. It looks as is if you also can listen on Sirius XM and Fox Sports Radio. There’s also a report it may come to B/R Live, Bleacher Report’s subscription streaming service.
Q: Which night do I need to bring socks to the Waterloo Black Hawk’s “Rock’em, Sock’em” hockey game to throw out when they score their first goal? The brief in the paper didn’t say which night to do this.
A: It’s on March 23.
Q: Why do they call customers of prostitutes “Johns”? My name is John and I don’t like it.
A: Apparently it stems from customers giving their names as John, rather than using their own names.
Q: It was reported fish are getting into the sanitary sewer lines and showing up at the waste treatment plant. If this is the case, aren’t we also dumping waste into the river?
A: Potentially. That is one of the reasons the city is looking for the source of the river infiltration.
Q: There were two small black and white birds in my yard this morning. What were they?
A: According to Joel Haack with the Prairie Rapids Audubon Society, “Fortunately, spring migration has been slowed by the weather this year, so there are fewer possibilities than there would be later this month. Based on the color and size, it seems most likely that the birds were either chickadees, juncos, nuthatches, female downy woodpeckers or titmice. To try to decide from amongst these, I’d suggest checking photos at www.allaboutbirds.org, the online bird identification source of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.”
Q: Who are the owners of the Chapala Mexican restaurant in Waterloo?
A: Chapala Family Mexican Restaurant is owned by Chapala Inc., a corporation listing Sergio Arceo-Topete as its president.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
