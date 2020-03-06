March 6, 2020

A: It is, indeed, a struggle. The Do Not Call registry only applies to sales calls, so adding your number there won’t stop political, charity or other types of calls, whether they’re robocalls or real people. But there are a few things you can do to decrease these in the future: Your wireless carrier can help stop these types of calls to your cellphone either for free or a fee, and if you have a landline phone, ask them about anonymous call rejection, which forces a caller to state their identity before the call can proceed. If you’re still getting calls to your cell phone, you can try a robocall-blocking service like NoMoRobo, YouMail or RoboKiller. But the easiest way to stop political calls may be to update your voter registration and have your phone number taken off of it. Voter registration lists are the main way campaigns get access to your address and phone number, and you don’t have to list a phone number to register to vote in Iowa.