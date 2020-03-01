March 1, 2020

A: In the Feb. 12 Courier there was only one national story on A1 — the New Hampshire primary — which we considered a bigger story in the wake of the Iowa caucuses just a week earlier. As is always our policy, we prioritized local news, such as a double murder in Waterloo, over national events.

A: According to the Transportation Security Administration: “Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, if you plan to use your state-issued ID or license to fly within the U.S., make sure it is REAL ID compliant.” It doesn’t take long. Here’s what the Iowa DOT told us last fall: You need “the same type of documents that you needed to bring when you got your license or ID for the first time. You need one document that proves your identity and date of birth (typically a certified birth certificate or passport), a document that proves your Social Security number (typically a Social Security card or W-2 form) or immigration number for persons authorized to be present in the United States but not issued a Social Security number, and two documents that reflect the Iowa address where you live (like utility bills, insurance cards, etc). To build a customized list of documents you need to bring with you to obtain a REAL ID, visit https://iowadot.gov/mvd/realid/success.aspx.”