Q: Does Mr. Food of KWWL have a cookbook? If so, how can I get one?
A: There are at least nine Mr. Food cookbooks. if you can’t find one locally, you can order directly from www.mrfoodshop.com.
Q: If Elvis Presley were still alive, how old would he be?
A: He would have turned 84 in January.
Q: Regarding the comic strip “Non Sequitur,” what does non sequitur mean?
A: A non sequitur is a statement, remark, or conclusion that does not follow naturally or logically from what has just been said.
Q: When are My Waterloo Days this year?
A: The celebration will be June 5-9.
Q: Was President Trump a Democrat before running for president as a Republican?
A: Trump’s party affiliation has changed over the years. He registered as a Republican in 1987, switched to the Reform Party in 1999, the Democratic Party in 2001 and back to the Republican Party in 2009.
Q: Is Mexico paying for the trial and incarceration of El Chapo?
A: No. Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin Archivaldo Guzman Loera was extradited for trial in the United States, and the United States covered the cost of the trial, which ran into the tens of millions of dollars before he was convicted Feb. 12, according to media estimates. The U.S. could recoup much of the cost by seizing assets of Guzman’s drug empire, estimated to be as much as $14 billion.
Q: What year was “Chattanooga Choo Choo” first popular? I’m guessing 1946.
A: You’re close. It was written in 1941, and Glenn Miller and His Orchestra recorded it for the 1941 movie “Sun Valley Serenade.” It received a gold record for sales of 1.2 million copies in 1942.
Q: What are the ages of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez?
A: Lopez is 49, and Rodriguez is 43.
Q: How much pay was Sen. Jeff Danielson receiving when he quit?
A: Danielson is receiving a proportionate share of the $25,000 Senate salary. He’s received his constituency payments of $300 for the months of January and February, according to the Iowa Senate Finance office. He will receive his expenses for his office and mileage payments from Jan. 14 to Feb. 14.
Q: Who won the ugly sweater contest at KWWL?
A: The winner of the KWWL ugly sweater contest in money raised for the Salvation Army was Amanda Gilbert, according to the station, and the winner of the most hideous sweater was Kyle Kiel.
Q: Regarding Darci Lynne’s performance on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” on Feb. 19: Can you print information about the dog that also was in her performance?
A: Performing with Darci Lynne and Edna the puppet was Rowlf the Dog, a Muppet character. Rowlf is the Muppet Theatre’s resident pianist, as well as one of the show’s main cast members.
Q: Who do I talk to about a violation of the no-smoking-in-public places rule?
A: The Iowa Department of Public Health’s Division of Tobacco Use Prevention and Control takes complaints at (888) 944-2247. You also can submit a complaint online at smokefreeair.iowa.gov.
