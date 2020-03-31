March 31, 2020

Q: Are all the bathrooms at George Wyth closed? What are we supposed to do out there when we need to use the bathroom?
A: The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has closed all restroom facilities at all state parks, including George Wyth, to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Let’s be blunt: If you can’t hold it, don’t go to the parks.
Q: Can you reprint who has to file income taxes in the state of Iowa?
A: According to the Iowa Department of Revenue, you must file if:
- a. You had a net income of more than $9,000 and your filing status is single. ($24,000 if 65 or older on 12/31/18)
- b. You had a net income of more than $13,500 and your filing status is other than single. ($32,000 if you or your spouse is 65 or older on 12/31/18)
- c. You were claimed as a dependent on another person’s Iowa return and had a net income of $5,000 or more.
- d. You were in the military service with Iowa shown as your legal residence even though stationed outside of Iowa unless you are below the income thresholds above.
- e. You were subject to Iowa lump-sum tax.
- f. You were a nonresident or part-year resident and your net income from Iowa sources was $1,000 or more, unless below the income thresholds above. In the case of married nonresidents, the spouses’ combined income is used to determine if their income is high enough to require them to file an Iowa return.
- g. You were a nonresident or part-year resident and subject to Iowa lump-sum tax or Iowa alternative minimum tax (even if Iowa-source income is less than $1,000).
Q: They are saying not to wear a mask if you are healthy. Why should you not wear a mask if you are healthy?
A: Because the masks are needed for sick people and for hospital personnel and are right now in short supply.
Q: Is there a risk of getting COVID 19 by handling money?
A: From a USA Today report earlier in March: “The World Health Organization is reportedly encouraging people to use as many digital payment options as possible in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. While the primary way to spread coronavirus is via coughing and sneezing, viruses can survive on hard surfaces like coins for days in some cases. U.S dollars, a blend of fabric and paper, are harder for viruses to stick to. Still, the world’s health agency is saying don’t take chances if you don’t have to.” Wash your hands after handling money.
Q: Can farmers get food stamps?
A: They can; they would need to meet the same eligibility requirements as anyone else. You can check for more information with the state at idph.iowa.gov.
Q: Does Iowa law prohibit only texting while driving, or does it prohibit any handheld devices while driving?
A: Iowa Code prohibits motorists from using a hand-held electronic communication device to write, send or view an electronic message while driving. It specifically says it’s OK to use GPS and for a person to select or enter a number or name in a mobile phone to make a call.
