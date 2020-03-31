March 31, 2020

Q: They are saying not to wear a mask if you are healthy. Why should you not wear a mask if you are healthy?

A: Because the masks are needed for sick people and for hospital personnel and are right now in short supply.

Q: Is there a risk of getting COVID 19 by handling money?

A: From a USA Today report earlier in March: “The World Health Organization is reportedly encouraging people to use as many digital payment options as possible in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. While the primary way to spread coronavirus is via coughing and sneezing, viruses can survive on hard surfaces like coins for days in some cases. U.S dollars, a blend of fabric and paper, are harder for viruses to stick to. Still, the world’s health agency is saying don’t take chances if you don’t have to.” Wash your hands after handling money.

Q: Can farmers get food stamps?

A: They can; they would need to meet the same eligibility requirements as anyone else. You can check for more information with the state at idph.iowa.gov.