March 30, 2020

Q: Where do we find stories such as the daughter and her father in nursing home that ran on March 17. Where do you find stories, do people contact us or what?
A: Many places. We are constantly monitoring social media, and getting phone calls and emails from people with story ideas.
Q: How old is Mark Harmon from “NCIS”?
A: Harmon is 68.
Q: What is the Courier doing to prevent transmission via the carriers? Now we know the virus can live more than hours, and just learned 17 days from the latest cruise ship that had the virus.
A: Within the Distribution Center (DC) we are staging the product so that any carrier that does prep papers within the DC are distanced from each other and highly recommending that carriers grab papers and prep outside the DC within their own vehicles or at home. We have a cleaning regimen that is tracked that includes disinfecting surfaces, equipment, door handles and everything in between. Continuous communication with our independent contracted carrier force and DC employees to follow the suggested hand-washing and good hygiene practices for this virus as well as other airborne viruses. Above all, if a carrier or employee is showing signs of illness they are instructed to stay at home and utilize their substitute carriers.
Q: When did Kenny Rogers die and how? Who was his wife?
A: Rogers died March 20; his family said his death was due to natural causes while under hospice care. He had been married to his wife, Wanda, since 1997.
Q: Ricky Nelson had sons. Did they or do they still perform?
A: Matthew and Gunnar Nelson do still perform as Nelson, and they also have a tribute show to their father that they perform, according to the band website.
Q: With the virus, it is difficult to get into a driver’s license office. Can I renew online?
A: Probably. According to the Iowa Department of Transportation: “To replace your Iowa driver’s license online, you must:
- Be at least 21 years old.
- Currently have a vertical driver’s license that states “Under 21.”
- Be an Iowa resident and a United States citizen (as shown by the Iowa DOT’s existing records).
- Have a valid, unexpired noncommercial Iowa license and/or motorcycle license (commercial driver’s licenses, instruction permits, minor’s licenses, and work permits CANNOT be replaced online).
- Have no changes to your name, date of birth, sex, class type, endorsements, or restrictions.
- Not have restrictions E, G, J, Q, R, or T, listed on the back of your current license.
- Have no pending requests for re-examination.
- Not have a current license marked “Valid Without Photo.”
Go to www.iowadot.gov for more information.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
