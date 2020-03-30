March 30, 2020

Q: Where do we find stories such as the daughter and her father in nursing home that ran on March 17. Where do you find stories, do people contact us or what?

Q: What is the Courier doing to prevent transmission via the carriers? Now we know the virus can live more than hours, and just learned 17 days from the latest cruise ship that had the virus.

A: Within the Distribution Center (DC) we are staging the product so that any carrier that does prep papers within the DC are distanced from each other and highly recommending that carriers grab papers and prep outside the DC within their own vehicles or at home. We have a cleaning regimen that is tracked that includes disinfecting surfaces, equipment, door handles and everything in between. Continuous communication with our independent contracted carrier force and DC employees to follow the suggested hand-washing and good hygiene practices for this virus as well as other airborne viruses. Above all, if a carrier or employee is showing signs of illness they are instructed to stay at home and utilize their substitute carriers.