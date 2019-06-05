Q: Did Waterloo once have a Big T Supermarket?
A: Yes, it was located at the corner of Burton and Parker.
Q: What part of the United States is Mark Schnackenberg originally from?
A: He’s from New Jersey.
Q: It was reported taxes for a $230,000 home in Cedar Falls would increase $300 if the high school bond passes, but is it true the school board is able to raise that tax rate level each year following that vote so that it would end up eventually being more than $300 on a home of that value? If so, how many years are they able to raise that rate? Am I understanding this correctly?
A: If the $69.9 million bond issue is approved, Cedar Falls Community Schools will be authorized by the voters to add a new tax levy for up to 20 years that will raise only the amount of money needed to repay the bonds with interest. Cedar Falls Schools’ officials have suggested the tax rate needed to repay the bonds will actually decrease over time as the district’s tax base grows. That growth comes from the construction of new homes or businesses and the increasing value of existing properties. Of course, there are multiple tax levies that make up the school district’s overall tax rate in a given year. The Board of Education has limited ability to raise or lower other tax levies, so what an individual taxpayer owes could go up or down from one year to the next.
You have free articles remaining.
Q: What is the dollar figure for the salary and benefits for Hawkeye Community College’s new president Todd Holcomb?
A: Holcomb will receive an annual salary of $246,500. In addition, he will have an $8,400 car allowance and expense reimbursements of up to $6,600. That adds up to $15,000 for a total of $261,500. Hawkeye officials said he will receive the standard medical, dental and vision plan offered by the college. He is also eligible to take part in one of two retirement programs offered through Hawkeye, including the Iowa Public Employees Retirement System (IPERS) or the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association (TIAA). No specific dollar amount was attached to those benefits when the board of trustees approved his contract.
Q: For the Cedar Falls School bond vote, why is a voting place not being provided for the people of North Cedar?
A: Karen Showalter, the Black Hawk County elections manager, said vote centers will be utilized for the June 25 special election. Vote centers are polling locations that combine multiple precincts, allowing voters to choose at which location to vote. This election will have five vote centers, one in each Cedar Falls ward. Any Cedar Falls School District voter, including North Cedar residents, may go to any vote center in this election.
Q: Was Geerling’s Feed Mill located near the Chesterfield Club on Westfield in Waterloo?
A: Yes, the feed mill was located at 2001 Westfield Ave., and the Chesterfield Club was located at 2000 Westfield Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.