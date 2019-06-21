Q. Regarding the medical marijuana expansion: Governor Reynolds said she vetoed the proposal because the cap would still allow an individual to consume more THC a day than an illegal user. That is misleading. There is still a lot more illegal users than legal users. Where did she get this statistic?
A. Because the law would have allowed for 25 mg of product at any potency level every 90 days, it’s possible individuals could have abused the program by ingesting high amounts of THC within those 25 mg, perhaps even more than a recreational marijuana user would.
Q. In the April 9 Courier is the headline “Cedar Falls school board to approve budget, 4% tax increase.” Is this tax hike above and beyond what they are asking for the new high school?
A. The tax increase referred to in that story will go into effect sooner than any increase related to the bond issue, if it passes. The Board of Education approved that increase for the fiscal year starting July 1. Cedar Falls Community Schools’ officials say if voters approve the bond issue referendum on June 25, they could not begin levying the taxes before the fiscal year starting July 1, 2020. And depending on how other funding sources are used, district officials might plan to first sell bonds during the fiscal year starting July 1, 2021. If that happens, the additional taxes wouldn’t be levied until that time.
Q. There is a dog on my block who is being abused. I have called animal control, and they do nothing. What else can we do?
A. Animal control is a department of the city government so you could call your City Council representative or the mayor's office if you do not believe the department is doing its job appropriately.
Q. What are they building on the old Greenbrier School site?
A. The parking lot at the Waterloo Community Schools staff training facility is being paved, according to district officials. The Board of Education in March approved a $423,000 contract for the work with Lodge Construction of Clarksville.
Q. What will Megan Gustafson be doing now that she’s been cut by the Dallas Wings?
A. Gustafson plans to play with men's basketball alumni from Iowa, Iowa State and Drake on the Iowa United basketball team in The Basketball Tournament, a winner-take-all $2 million event that runs from July through August. She has said she plans to work her way back onto a WNBA roster.
Q. What is Brad Hanson, formerly of KWWL, now doing?
A. Hanson is now the sports director for WAOW in Wausau, Wis.
Q. The University of Iowa Community Credit Union ran an ad using that name in the June 9 Courier. Aren’t they changing their name to Greenfields?
A. They're changing the name to GreenState. The new name will appear on signs, documents and ads on July 22, according to the credit union.
Q. What is being built on East Fourth in the 800 block next Chucksters?
A. That is the Otto Schoitz Teen and Educational Center being constructed by the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
