Q: What is causing the excessive beeping noise at the corner of Ansborough/University avenues in Waterloo?
A: The beeping sound is for the Americans with Disabilities Act pedestrian crossing at the intersection of University Avenue and Ansborough Avenue to assist the visually impaired in crossing the intersection.
Q: How long has “Father Brown” been on the air? How many shows do they do every season? Do you have any information on actor Mark Williams?
A: The show started in 2013. Most seasons have had 10 episodes, although a couple of seasons have had 15. Williams, 59, is probably best known to American audiences as Arthur Weasley in the “Harry Potter” movies. Married with one child, he has a long list of theater, TV, radio and movie credits in his native England.
Q: Is Tom Loughlin that played in the movie “Billy Jack” still alive? If so, how old is he?
A: Laughlin died in 2013 at age 82.
Q: What are the names and locations of the drive-in theaters located in Iowa?
A: The ones we found: the Blue Grass Drive-In in Bluegrass, near the Quad Cities; 61 Drive In Theatre in Davenport; Grand View Drive-In Theater, north of Grandview along Highway 61; Superior 71 Drive-In Theater, Spirit Lake; and Valle Drive-In, Newton.
Q: What is the new construction on Airline Highway west of Criterion?
A: Koelker Properties LLC is grading three acres of land just west of Criterion Manufacturing, 3070 W. Airline Highway, for what is expected to be three new light industrial buildings. Prospective tenants have not been announced.
Q: What is the large building being built on Ridgeway across from the Kwik Star?
A: A new Fleet Farm retail and convenience store is being built at the corner of Iowa Highway 58 and West Ridgeway Avenue in Cedar Falls.
Q: KWWL had a recent piece on the Mommies in Need group. How can we contact this group?
A: It’s based in Texas; write to 8150 N Central Expy Ste 1625, Dallas, TX 75206; or email info@mommiesinneed.org.
Q: What is the recipe for cream pie that was on TV the other day?
A: From Mr. Food:
What You’ll Need
- 1 rolled refrigerated pie crust (from a 14.1-ounce box)
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup light brown sugar
- 1 cup plus 1 tablespoon granulated sugar, divided
- 3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon, divided
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 1/2 cups heavy cream
- 1 cup half-and-half
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
What to Do
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Unroll the pie crust and place in a 9-inch pie plate. Flute edges and set aside.
2. In a large bowl, combine flour, brown sugar, 1 cup granulated sugar, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, the nutmeg, and salt. Add heavy cream, half-and-half, and vanilla; stir until well mixed. Pour into pie shell.
3. Bake 40 to 45 minutes, or until center is set; let cool. In a small bowl, mix remaining sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle over pie before serving.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
