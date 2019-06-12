Q: Does Waterloo have a noise abatement law regarding operating a lawnmower or construction equipment before 8 a.m.?
A: The entire noise ordinance is too long to be printed here but is available on the city’s website and the City Clerk’s Office. Noise limits are based on decibel levels, times of day and the zoning districts involved. You can’t operate a lawnmower in a residential area between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Q: In Cedar Falls, the fire truck goes up Waterloo Road at least once a day or more. Where do they go and what does it cost Cedar Falls?
A: Fire personnel do respond to medical calls assisting Cedar Falls Medical Center paramedics on many of their calls. It is possible that this is the reason. You may call the fire chief at 273-8612 for more information.
Q: Is there a burning ban in Cedar Falls? If so, do people get a fine when caught burning?
A: There is no burning ban in Cedar Falls at this time. There are burning regulations in the Cedar Falls Code of Ordinances, such as no burning of leaves or rubbish. You may access the city code online for the specific regulations. You can be cited and fined if you violate the ordinance. You may report a violation by calling dispatch at 291-2515.
Q: Regarding the June 25 school vote in Cedar Falls: Why have some of the polling places been changed without telling citizens?
A: The change was announced by the Black Hawk County Elections Office in early May. Vote centers are being used for this special election, combining multiple precincts and allowing voters to choose where to cast a ballot. There will be five vote centers, one in each Cedar Falls ward.
You have free articles remaining.
Q: Is it true all Waterloo city vehicles will not be subject to tickets from violations on new red light and speeding cameras, but instead will be turned over to their supervisors for disciplinary actions as needed?
A: That is not true. The city of Waterloo has a policy indicating the driver will be identified when a city vehicle is issued an automated traffic enforcement ticket, and that employee is responsible for paying the fine.
Q: When is Councilman Bruce Jacobs up for re-election?
A: Waterloo City Council seats held by Bruce Jacobs, Steve Schmitt and Jerome Amos Jr. are all up for election in November this year. Amos is seeking re-election, but Jacobs and Schmitt have yet to announce whether they will run for another term.
Q: At the last Waterloo City Council meeting the mayor was obviously upset at one of the council members regarding an email they sent. What did the email say that upset the mayor?
A: Councilman Steve Schmitt sent an email to business leaders asking them about how much their employees pay for health insurance, which touched off a discussion at the May 20 council meeting. Mayor Quentin Hart said he is not upset with any council members.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.