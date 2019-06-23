Q: Does the Cedar Falls school issue include the price of the land or is that separate? What was the price of the land?
A: No, the land was purchased in February 2017 for $1.24 million. At the time, Cedar Falls Community Schools’ officials expected the final payment to be made by March 31 of this year.
Q: Adrian Talbot suggested to Superintendent Pattee to use discretion to decide the changes in wages or salaries for any individual or employee. What does this mean, and who does it apply to?
A: The approval of wage and benefit increases for two groups of nonbargaining Cedar Falls Community Schools’ employees by the Board of Education included a recommendation from Talbot, director of human resources, for Superintendent Andy Pattee to be granted authority “to exercise his independent discretion” in deciding raises for individual staff members in those groups. So, while there was an overall percentage increase in wages and benefits for the employees, the actual raise for individual staff members would be decided by Pattee. Some could get the increase approved by the board, others could get less or more.
Q: On June 18, the Courier reported Waterloo is beginning to repair the leaky sewer pipe. Why is it taking two months for them to start to repair it? And why isn’t the Iowa Department of Natural Resources fining them for dumping raw sewage in the river?
A: The city isn’t “dumping” sewage into the river. It is escaping a broken pipe. As we reported in multiple articles, city officials said the repair is extremely complicated and required extensive design. It is 18 feet below a flood control levee. Contractors just can’t dig down and fix it because a bypass has to be constructed to divert the waste while the repair is made. Once designed, the city had to give construction contractors a chance to evaluate cost estimates before bidding. Materials had to be ordered and delivered. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said it would evaluate any potential penalties after the event is over. Cities all across Black Hawk County, Iowa and the entire country generally are not fined when sewer lines break and negligence is not involved.
Q: Is the Kmart in Oelwein still open?
A: No, it has closed.
Q: Who is charge of maintenance at the Mount Hope Cemetery in Independence?
A: You can call the business office at (319) 334-2595 with any questions.
Q: My wife is disabled and uses an electric cart to get around on the walking trails both in Waterloo and Cedar Falls. Do new regulations that both cities are putting in for electric bicycles in any way prohibit her from using the trail system?
A: Probably not, but we can’t answer for certain without knowing more details about the size and power of the cart in question. For example, a golf cart would not be allowed on the trails, but an electric wheelchair is OK.
