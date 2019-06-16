Q: Should the Bible be taken literally or figuratively?
A: That depends on your beliefs and the church you attend, of course. Different books of the Bible are written in different genres; plenty of the language in the Bible is obviously meant to be read in a poetic or figurative way, while plenty of stories are just as obviously meant to be read as factual reports. An explanation from a Christianity Today piece a few years ago: “We shouldn’t be surprised (or worried) that in his overtures to us God uses every kind of language available — straightforward historical narrative, analogy, metaphor, parable, poetry, apocalyptic vision, and, hallelujah, the Word made flesh, Jesus. The best way to receive his Word is with the humble conviction that not only can we find what we’re looking for, it (he) will be more than we could hope for, imagine, or fully comprehend.”
Q: Where are the five polling places located for the Cedar Falls School vote?
A: They are:
- St. John Lutheran Church, 715 College St. (upper level).
- Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4000 Hudson Road.
- Church of Christ, 2727 W. Fourth St.
- Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church, 2015 Rainbow Drive (lower level).
- Trinity Bible Church, 125 Orchard Drive.
Q: I saw a lot of people going to the McLeod Center or UNI-Dome on Tuesday, May 28. What was going on there?
A: Waterloo’s West High School held its graduation at the McLeod Center in the evening.
You have free articles remaining.
Q: When is the city of Cedar Falls going to do maintenance on the alley ways they are responsible for, such as the Walnut Street alley, between Seerley and West 22nd Street?
A: Alleys in Cedar Falls are maintained regularly on an as-needed basis. When requests for service are received, a list of repairs are put together to create a project. Many service requests have been completed to date and will continue as conditions permit. Residents with particular concerns for alley grading are encouraged to call the Public Works and Parks Division at 273-8629 to place a request for service.
Q: Has the Waterloo Street Department ever considered timing the lights on the corner of Ridgeway and West Ninth like they are on Ridgeway and Kimball?
A: The Waterloo Traffic Operations Department indicated it was aware the intersection needs improvement, which will take place either as part of a Ridgeway Avenue reconstruction project or when funding can be secured. Traffic Engineer Mohammad Elahi said signal timing improvements have been considered. The west leg of Ridgeway needs to be widened to add a lane, which means widening the bridge culvert. Any timing changes done without adding the lane on the eastbound approach will increase traffic delays significantly, he said.
Q: Can telephone books be put in the recycling bins if they are torn apart?
A: Waterloo accepts phone books in the newspaper bins of its drop-off recycling containers and in the curbside recycling collection program.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
