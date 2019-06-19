Q: How old is Michael Nesmith that was in the Monkees band? Where does he live?
A: He’s now 76 and lives in California.
Q: One episode of “Home Improvement” featured Al’s brother. Was that his brother in real life?
A: No. According to interviews with the show producers, Cal Borland was played by a fan from Texas who had sent in his photo. When they saw how much he resembled actor Richard Karn, they brought him on the show.
Q: On May 26, Fox showed only part of a NASCAR race. Did Martin Truex end up winning?
A: He did win, according to the NASCAR website.
Q: I already have Medicare Part A: How can I add Medicare Part D?
A: Call 1-800-MEDICARE or go to www.medicareinteractive.org for help.
Q: Has Natalie Morales left “Access Hollywood”?
A: She has. Earlier this spring, NBC announced Morales would remain at NBC News and continue as both a “Dateline” correspondent and “Today” West Coast reporter.
Q: Is there a way to recycle the rubber bands the Courier comes in?
A: We would love to reuse any supplies. If you put your recycled supplies back in your Courier box the carrier will be happy to take them for re-use.
Q: In the next school bond issue in Cedar Falls the people in North Cedar have to drive more than five miles to the nearest voting location. Do any other residents in Cedar Falls have to drive that far to vote or is North Cedar being singled out?
A: “The average commute for a Cedar Falls school district voter is three miles, which is also the distance from Lone Tree Road to St. John’s Lutheran Church,” said Black Hawk County Elections Manager Karen Showalter. “It will certainly be farther for voters who live on the outskirts of a particular precinct. Vote centers are a cost savings to the school district which in turn are a cost savings to the taxpayer. Locations were chosen based on parking, facility space, and location within each of the five Cedar Falls wards.”
Q: The flowers in downtown Waterloo are beautiful. Where are they from?
A: Main Street Waterloo worked with A&W Greenhouse, of Hazleton, for both the baskets and the pollinator planters this year.
Q: Why does Waterloo hire so many consultants for all the projects?
A: Projects needing to be designed often require special expertise in a particular field which is not available in the current staff. It is less costly for the city to use a consultant on these projects than hiring a full-time employee with such expertise, especially when it is only needed for one project. Sometimes consultants are hired because existing staff members with the expertise are busy working on other projects.
Q: I read that the old St. Vincent de Paul building in Cedar Falls was bought by Prestige WW. Where is that company located, and who owns it?
A: The company is managed by Cedar Falls resident Brad Leeper.
Q: There are a lot of junked, unlicensed cars sitting around New Hartford. Is there anything we can do about it?
A: Ask your City Council members to adopt and enforce an ordinance regulating junk vehicles.
