Q: When and where will Waterloo’s Fourth of July fireworks be this year?
A: The fireworks festival will begin at 6 p.m. July 6 at the RiverLoop Amphitheater with the fireworks beginning at 10 p.m.
Q: On “Chrisley Knows Best,” what happened to daughter Lindsie and son Kyle?
A: Kyle had a falling out with his father after the first season of the show and was recently arrested for methamphetamine possession. Lindsie also apparently is estranged from her father, according to news reports, and has left the show.
Q: Chad Dietrick of Lakota, formerly of New Hartford, went on trial in July. What was the outcome of his trial?
A: July hasn’t happened yet. Trial is scheduled to begin in July 2019 in Kossuth County.
Q: What are the hours for Heery Woods State Park near Clarksville on the south side? We’ve tried visiting several times, but the gate is always across the road.
A: The Heery Woods State Park gate on the south side is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. Park users can park their vehicles at the gate and walk around the south side of the park if they so choose when the gate is closed. The only other reason the gate is closed during the hours listed above is when maintenance is occurring on that side of the park for safety reasons (for example, cutting or trimming trees).
Q: I have heard rumors in Cedar Falls that if you want to put a metal roof on you have to remove shingles first. Is that true?
A: Stephanie Houk Sheetz, Cedar Falls director of community development, said, “We allow going over one layer of shingles with steel panel roofing. If more than one layer we require a complete tear-off. With any roof installation all installers need to follow manufactures guidelines and requirements. Please contact Inspection Services with any questions at (319) 268-5161.”
Q: Why didn’t you report on Trump’s visit to the church in Virginia?
A: We don’t have space to report everything the president does. Trump made a brief stop June 2 at McLean Bible Church in Vienna, Va., following a morning at his golf club. He walked onstage wearing khaki pants and a jacket over his polo shirt and holding a golf hat. The White House said Trump was stopping “to visit with the pastor and pray for the victims and community of Virginia Beach,” where there had been a mass shooting days before. But the stop lasted only a short time, and there was no mention of the shooting victims. Trump stood alongside Pastor David Platt, who noted there had been calls from Christian leaders to pray for the president that day. Trump has tweeted his condolences to the shooting victims and families.
