Q: Since the original Pokey Pete conductor died will they still have Pokey Pete train rides throughout the Cattle Congress grounds this fall?
A: There has not been a Pokey Pete train ride at the National Cattle Congress Fair for many years. Manager Jim Koch said there are many other attractions for fairgoers to see during the next NCC fair Sept. 12-15.
Q: I have been told U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer supports increasing federal gas tax 25 cents per gallon. Is this a true fact? Also, what is her opinion to add tax to hybrid and electric cars?
A: “Investing in infrastructure is one of my top priorities in Congress and we have an opportunity right now to make long overdue investments in our nation’s infrastructure,” said Finkenauer in response to the questions. “As vice-chair of the Highways and Transit subcommittee, I hope to work with my Republican colleagues in the Senate and the President to look at many different sustainable funding options, as well as hear from constituents directly, so meaningful investments in infrastructure can begin.”
Q: Where in Waterloo was the Wagner Hotel?
A: It was located at 617 Sycamore St. in Waterloo.
Q: What is the deadline for the Celebrations section?
A: The deadline is the end of the day Wednesday, 10 days before you’d like it to be in the paper.
Q: Was there ever a restaurant in the Cedar Valley called Sambo’s and Marc’s Big Boy?
A: Sambo’s restaurants were located on University Avenue in Cedar Falls and East Ridgeway Avenue in Waterloo, and Marc’s Big Boy was a freestanding building located in the northwest corner of the College Square Shopping Center lot in Cedar Falls, according to old Courier articles.
Q: When will the telephone books with all the residential telephone numbers be delivered?
A: We’re not sure they are being delivered — but you can order one at (877) 243-8339.
Q: What has happened to Maria LaRosa of the Weather Channel? What is she doing now?
A: She left the channel last fall. According to her social media, she’s working at least some of the time with Storm Team 4 New York at the NBC New York affiliate.
Q: Does Call the Courier have a database to see if a question called in has been answered before?
A: We don’t maintain a specific database for that, but several years’ worth of daily columns are available to search through on our website at www.wcfcourier.com.
Q: Why was the “Steve Harvey Show” canceled?
A: The entertainment publication Variety is reporting that NBC axed the show to make way for its new “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” There’s also apparently been bad blood between the network and Harvey since a change in ownership of the show a couple of years ago.
Q: Was the bridge that washed away in Bremer County on the old railroad line from Waverly to Evansdale called the Cedar Valley Nature Trail?
A: No. The 67-mile Cedar Valley Nature Trail runs from Evansdale to Ely. The Green Mill Ford Bridge northeast of Janesville was technically closed to all traffic in 1988.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
