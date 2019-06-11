Q. Did the city of Davenport either once or twice in the past few years turn down the opportunity from the government to build a flood dike for Davenport?
A. Davenport is the only major city on the upper Mississippi to resist permanent flood protection, instead using wetlands and flood-friendly buildings to preserve views of the waterfront downtown. City leaders investigated the possibility of building a permanent flood wall following a flooding disaster in 1965. Residents resisted the idea, and city officials balked at the cost. Building a flood wall in 1965 would have cost $16 million, and after the floods of 1993 it would have cost $50 million. Most recent analysis finds building a flood wall now would cost the city $174 million.
Q. Has the Waterloo City Council made any decision on the brown recycle cans?
A. No. If the city decides to move forward with any changes in its curbside recycling program, we will report it before the vote so residents have an opportunity to have their voices heard.
Q. They started on the Cedar-Wapsi bridge by cutting down trees in March. There has been no activity since. What is the status on that project?
A. The bridge construction is set to begin this spring and continue through the summer of 2020. The existing bridge will remain open during most of the construction process.
Q. I live in Evansdale and there is a house that has seven cars parked in the driveway that don’t run. Does Evansdale have any ordinances referring to this? I’ve tried calling City Hall but have no luck getting an answer.
A. Section 51 of the Evansdale code of ordinances, which can be read in full on the city website, states that any inoperable vehicle located on public property, with a few exceptions, is considered a nuisance subject to a citation.
Q. Regarding the gravel roads being in such bad shape, what was so different about this past winter compared to all the previous winters?
A. Record precipitation last fall followed by record amounts of snowfall over the winter followed by additional rain this spring left more water trapped in the roadbeds than in previous winters. State officials said the period from May 2018 through April 2019 was the wettest 12-month period in recorded Iowa history.
Q. How many people work for the Waterloo Street Department?
A. There are 30 equipment operators, two foremen, a mechanic, a clerk, a secretary and a street operations supervisor, according to an organizational chart presented during the last budget process.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
