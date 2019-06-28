Q: I read that Sarah Huckabee Sanders is resigning and moving back to Arkansas. Can you print her personal/professional background, where she went to college, and did she have any prior experience as a press secretary for another senator or congressman?
A: Sanders, 36, attended Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Ark. She was a field coordinator for her father’s 2002 re-election campaign for governor of Arkansas, a regional liaison for congressional affairs at the U.S. Department of Education under President George W. Bush, was a field coordinator for the re-election campaign in Ohio in 2004, a national political director for her father’s 2008 presidential campaign, an adviser to Tim Pawlenty in his 2012 presidential run. She was involved in the campaigns of both U.S. senators from Arkansas in 2010 and 2014 election. In 2016, after managing her father’s presidential campaign, she signed on as a senior adviser for Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign. She was also a founding partner of Second Street Strategies in Little Rock.
Q: Where locally can I get rid of drills, saws, weed whackers, car stereos, etc., that no longer work?
A: The Black Hawk County Landfill and Cedar Falls Utilities Transfer Station accept most of those items for a fee. Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission has a free collection of electronics once every spring and fall.
Q: Where can I find records for Waterloo’s Elmwood Cemetery and Waterloo Cemetery on Kimball?
A: You can call Waterloo Code Enforcement at 291-3820.
Q: When do UNI classes start this fall?
A: They start Aug. 26, according to the university website.
Q: What years did Joe Pepitone play for the Cubs? How old is he?
A: Pepitone, now 78, was traded to the Cubs during the 1970 season and stayed with the team through the 1971 and 1972 seasons.
Q: My husband over-tips waitresses without checking with me, but I don’t want to sit at the table and argue with him. Can restaurants automatically add tips to the bill to avoid this?
A: They can, and in some places it’s a common thing to do. But then they face complaints from customers who want to choose the amount of the tip for themselves, or who don’t want to tip at all.
Q: Is Rebecca Jarvis still with ABC News?
A: Yes. She’s been off on maternity leave but should be back shortly.
Q: There’s been a summer series the last two years called “Famous in Love.” Will that be back this summer?
A: No, Freeform has canceled the show.
Q: Do other countries celebrate Flag Day like the United States? How was June 14 chosen as Flag Day?
A: According to the Library of Congress, in 1916 President Woodrow Wilson declared June 14 as a national Flag Day — it marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Stars and Stripes as the official flag of the United States. Other countries do celebrate their own flag holidays, often coinciding with a national celebration.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
