Q: Who was in charge of the Fourth Street cruise?
A: The 38th annual Fourth Street Cruise was hosted by the local radio station 105.7 KOKZ.
Q: When Trump takes his family and son-in-law along on a foreign trip, do the taxpayers have to pay for that?
A: Yes, according to a June 4 article in the Guardian headlined “US taxpayers shelling out millions for luxury hotels for Trump state visit.” Trump is traveling with an entourage that includes first lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, (White House advisers) and the president’s three other adult children: Eric, Tiffany and Donald Jr. The report details only hotel and limousine expenses. It does not cover security and administrative costs.
Q: Who was the man years ago on TV who played the ukulele and married Miss Vicki? Is he still alive?
A: That was musician Tiny Tim — real name Herbert Khaury. He died in 1996 after a heart attack.
Q: Can you list all the new developments that are going up in the south end of the Industrial Park in Cedar Falls?
A: There are a variety of developments occurring in the area of the south Industrial Park; several active ones include Buckeye Corrugated Inc. (2900 Capital Way), Fleet Farm (southwest corner of Ridgeway/Highway 58), gymnasium building around 924 Viking Road, Hilton Garden conference center (Nordic Drive), Holiday Inn & Suites Hotel and Conference Center (northeast corner of Ridgeway/Hudson), Rabo AgriFinance (1402 Technology Parkway), Test America (3019 Venture Way), Threads/Baird (6601 Development Drive). For questions about a specific site, call the economic development coordinator at 268-5160.
Q: The Board of Education for Cedar Falls recently sent a publication to every address in Cedar Falls under a non-profit mailing permit. How much did this mailing cost from printing it to mailing it? If a group opposed to building a new high school wants to send something out can they use the same permit, non-profit, and have the taxpayers pay for it?
A: Cedar Falls Community Schools spokeswoman Janelle Darst said the Tiger Pride magazine sent out by the district included factual information on the high school facility needs and bond vote, as well as information on achievements of students, teachers and staff. The cost for each piece was 36 cents. Any non-profit is able to apply for non-profit status to receive a permit number for mailings.
Q: During the May 13 Cedar Falls Board of Education meeting during the public forum a speaker got up to speak and board president Joyce Coil had the TV broadcast turned off. Why is Coil censoring people who want to speak, especially against the new school? Can you investigate?
A: Janelle Darst, Cedar Falls Community Schools spokeswoman, said the individual was aware of the process and and chose not to follow the procedure for giving public comment, so the broadcast was paused.
Q: When Michelle Obama was first lady at the White House she created a vegetable garden. Does the Trump family still use this garden?
A: The garden remains intact, although Melania Trump and the Trump administration seem to have a less direct role in maintaining and promoting it. The first lady did host a gathering of school children in the garden in September 2017.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
