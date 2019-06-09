Q. Who is the man on "Days of Our Lives" who is wearing a sling on his arm?
A. That's Rafe Hernandez, played by actor Galen Gering.
Q. I received a postcard for applying for a job with 2020 Census.gov/jobs. Is this legitimate?
A. It is. The U.S. Census Bureau hires thousands of people temporarily to help with the census every decade.
Q. We have bicycle lanes on Bremer Avenue in Waverly. Is it legal to ride a horse in the bicycle lanes?
A. The caller is incorrect that there are designated bicycle lanes on Bremer Avenue, said Waverly's deputy city clerk Valorie Northrup. However, Northrup noted horses can be ridden on any public roadway, provided riders follow the rules of the road, as per Iowa Code 321.234 (and, we would note, that applies to bicyclists as well).
Q. What year did the United States start bringing in large groups of people from other countries? Was it before 1990?
A. According to the Population Reference Bureau, "U.S. immigration has occurred in waves, with peaks followed by troughs." The first wave arrived before records were kept beginning in 1820. The second wave, dominated by Irish and German Catholics in the 1840s and 1850s, ended with the Civil War. The third wave, between 1880 and 1914, brought more than 20 million European immigrants to the United States, an average of 650,000 a year at a time when the United States had 75 million residents. The United States admitted an average 250,000 immigrants a year in the 1950s, 330,000 in the 1960s, 450,000 in the 1970s, 735,000 in the 1980s and more than 1 million a year since the 1990s.
Q. Where did the Otto Schoitz Foundation get all their millions to gift? Did it come from Covenant Medical Center?
You have free articles remaining.
A. According to a May 2016 Courier article: "A new foundation, the Otto Schoitz Foundation, has been created with $50 million provided it as the result of Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare’s May 1 transfer of its Iowa facilities — Covenant Medical Center, Sartori Memorial Hospital in Cedar Falls and Mercy Hospital in Oelwein — to the Mercy Health Network in Des Moines. The foundation will provide charitable grants with revenues from the investment of that $50 million, and the grants won’t be limited to health care projects."
Q. Where is the nearest Hy-Vee Market Grille?
A. At the Crossroads Hy-Vee in Waterloo or at the University Avenue Hy-Vee in Cedar Falls.
Q. When is the city going to mow the grass at Paulson Park?
A. Paulson Park is entirely owned and maintained by the Waterloo Community Schools. Tara Thomas, a spokeswoman for the district, said it will be mowed as soon as the weather permits.
Q. When will the study be completed on possibly reconfiguring Ridgeway Avenue?
A. The contract the Waterloo City Council approved on March 25 called for the study to be completed by Dec. 31, 2019.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.