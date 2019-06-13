Q: How old is Gladys Knight?
A: She turned 75 on May 28.
Q: How many prisons does Iowa have?
A: The Iowa Department of Corrections operates nine adult facilities through the state. They are: Anamosa State Penitentiary, Anamosa; Clarinda Correctional Facility, Clarinda; Fort Dodge Correctional Facility, Fort Dodge; Iowa Correctional Institution for Women, Mitchellville; Iowa Medical and Classification Center, Oakdale; Iowa State Penitentiary, Fort Madison; Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility, Mount Pleasant; Newton Correctional Facility, unincorporated Jasper County, near Newton; and North Central Correctional Facility, Rockwell City.
Q: I have a gift card from Bryan’s on Fourth. I know they are closed. Is there some place that will honor this gift card?
A: We are not aware of any place accepting Bryan’s gift cards. A message sent to the former restaurant’s Facebook page was not returned.
Q: What is the website for the Decorah eagles?
Q: Whatever happened to the Alaskan homesteaders, like Otto, Charlotte and their family?
A: The latest season of “Alaska: The Last Frontier” aired this winter on Discovery. We don’t see any announcement for a new season yet.
Q: Is there anyone locally that fixes toasters?
A: Not that we could find.
Q: Are Ed McMahon, Harvey Korman and Sally Jessy Raphael all still alive?
A: Raphael is still alive; she’s now 84. But Korman died in 2008, and McMahon died in 2009.
Q: Where can I find burial records for Cedar Falls’ Greenwood Cemetery?
A: Check the city of Cedar Falls’ website at www.cedarfalls.com — go to municipal operations, then to cemeteries. There are histories of the city cemeteries and an interactive map with information. You can also call the city at 404-1911.
Q: Are Paula Dean and her husband still married?
A: As far as we can tell, she and Michael Gruver are still married.
Q: With the transition from Covenant to MercyOne did they change helicopter contracts or did they switch helicopters? The yellow/black helicopter is no longer around.
A: “Air Care continues to be provided at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center in conjunction with the University of Iowa,” said MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center spokesperson Adam Amdor. “You may see a different color helicopter when the other is out of service for routine maintenance.”
Q: Has the city or anyone contacted the owner of the building at 217 W. Fifth about its deteriorating condition and advised them to fix it?
A: You can find more information about the situation in a Feb. 3, 2019, Courier article about the Central Battery Building, which was declared one of the state’s “most endangered” historic properties by Preservation Iowa. Owner Richard Thomas had to halt plans to renovate the building when it was damaged in the 2008 Cedar River flood. Thomas said he still intends to renovate the building when he has funding available.
