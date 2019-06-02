Q: Does the police chief get paid to be a police chief while attending the Black Hawk County supervisors meetings?
A: Dan Trelka receives a salary, not hourly wages, for both his job as police chief and his job as a county supervisor. His pay is not reduced for either job because he works two jobs.
Q: Regarding the Park Commission: What is the makeup of the subcommission to the commission that is still studying the potential sale/not sale of park grounds?
A: The Waterloo Leisure Services Commission has a parks subcommittee consisting of Bob Bamsey, Jadyn Spencer and Xavier Leonard that will make a recommendation to the full commission in June on whether to endorse selling any park land. The Waterloo City Council is the only body with the authority to sell the land.
Q: Are there any plans to have an air show in Waterloo this summer?
A: No.
Q: Who bought the old St. Vincent de Paul building in Cedar Falls and what are they going to do with it?
A: The Cedar Falls Municipal Band sold the building at 203 Main St. to Prestige WW, a limited liability corporation, which has not announced plans for its future.
Q: How many times can the Supreme Court act on a single issue?
A: Basically as many times as justices feel like it. Richard Wolf, who covers the court for USA Today, recently offered this explanation: “There are so many different reasons why the same issue and the same cases will recur in the Supreme Court,” says Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the University of California-Berkeley School of Law. “Important constitutional questions aren’t going to be resolved in a single case, and there are some legal issues that come up over and over again in the lower courts.”
Q: Who is the CEO of Google?
You have free articles remaining.
A: The CEO is Sundar Pichai.
Q: Is Harry Nilsson still alive? How old is he?
A: Nilsson died in 1994 after a heart attack, age 52.
Q: What do the hangings attached to the lamp posts over the 18th Street bridge in Waterloo represent?
A: It’s a nod to the emblems that were on the former Rath Packing Co. buildings nearby.
Q: Do they plan to repair or resurface all the potholes on Katoski Drive?
A: The Waterloo Street Department repairs potholes. You can contact the department about a pothole at 291-4267 or by filing a report through the Street Department web page. Katoski Drive from Huntington Road to 740 feet south of Black Hawk Road is tentatively scheduled to receive an asphalt overlay in 2021. Those plans are subject to annual reviews, council approval and available funding.
Q: What is the total cost in millions for the city building being built at Greenhill and South Main?
A: The estimated cost for Public Safety Building being built at the intersetion of Greenhill Road and South Main Street is $10.5 million, the total cost of construction and moving will be available after the building is opened later this summer.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.