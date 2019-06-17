Q: Whose responsibility is it to maintain the potholes on the East Shaulis/Shaulis roadway, the marked Highway 20/21 detour?
A: Shaulis Road is a city street. The city of Waterloo maintains Shaulis Road.
Q: Is it true if you cap your chimney the assessment on your house will go down? If so, how much will it go down? Also, what is the price range to cap a chimney?
A: If the chimney is capped and the woodburning fireplace is no longer usable, the assessor’s office will remove the assessed value of the fireplace. If the fireplace is converted to gas or electric, then the market value of that type of fireplace is assessed to the property. As for valuation of the fireplace, it would be best to contact the assessor’s office as each property has many characteristics and factors that attribute to assessed values. We were unable to find any average costs for capping a fireplace because there are a variety of ways to accomplish it. You would need to discuss your situation with a contractor.
Q: In Chicago I heard there is a quarter-scale model of the Leaning Tower of Pisa. What is that address?
A: It’s at 6300 Touhy Ave. in Niles, Ill. According to the Illinois tourism bureau, “Located just outside the city of Chicago, the Leaning Tower of Niles is a half-sized replica of the famous tower in Pisa. It is made of steel, concrete and precast stone and is 94 feet tall with a 7.4 foot tilt, completed in 1934 by Robert Ilg.”
Q: You had Idina Menzel’s birthday. How old is she?
A: She just turned 48.
Q: I heard if Cedar Falls Schools don’t build by UNI, then UNI will take the land back. Is this true?
A: If the school district does not use the land, the University of Northern Iowa can purchase the land back.
Q: Now that Dan Conrad has retired from the Cedar Falls School System will Cedar Falls High School continue as 10th through 12th grade or ninth through 12th like most other schools? And how will this affect the building of the new Cedar Falls High School in the future — will it be large enough?
A: Yes, Cedar Falls High School will stay a 10-12 building. District spokeswoman Janelle Darst said the new high school will be built for 1,400 students and designed to easily be added onto if needed. She noted that many of the high-achieving school districts in Iowa have a 10-12 configuration including Waukee, Johnston, Ankeny and College Community.
Q: Is Cedar Falls High School considered handicapped accessible?
A: It is not handicapped accessible in all areas but is grandfathered in for ADA requirements, said Cedar Falls Community Schools spokeswoman Janelle Darst.
