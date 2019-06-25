Q: I read an article in The Courier that says millions of blood pressure pills have been recalled. One of them is Losartan. I have taken this for years and never heard of the recall. What is going on?
A: According to the Food and Drug Administration, the recall is for some lots of Losartan Potassium Tablets USP and Losartan Potassium/hydrochlorothiazide tablets; some contain higher-than-allowed levels of something called N-Methylnitrosobutyric acid. There haven’t been any reports of “adverse events” related to the recall, though. The FDA recommends you check with your doctor or pharmacist to check your options. You can also call the manufacturer, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, directly at (800) 912-9561.
Q: How can Cedar Falls Schools issue a new bond for a high school when they have not finished two of three projects from the last bond issue, North Cedar and Orchard?
A: There’s no direct relationship between when the North Cedar and Orchard Hill elementary school projects are finished and when a bond issue referendum for another project is held. If a second bond issue won’t exceed state limits on the tax rate needed to repay the collective debt, then a school district can proceed with a referendum. That is the case with Cedar Falls Community Schools.
Q: When is the next hunter safety course, the location and how much will it cost?
A: The next two hunter education events the Iowa Department of Natural Resources has scheduled are July 12 at Union Middle School in Dysart or July 13 at the Osborne Nature Center in Elkader. The DNR says, “Typically there is no charge for the course, unless lunch is furnished or room rental is required.” Go to https://register-ed.com/programs/iowa to register or for the dates and locations of other classes.
Q: What was the phone number printed in the paper to call for an absentee ballot?
A: Absentee ballots must be requested in writing, not by telephone. Contact your local election office with questions about absentee ballots. The Black Hawk County Election Office can be reached at (319) 833-3007.
Q: What are the plans for the house a 1004 Fulton St. in Waterloo where the garage and house have both been on fire and the weeds have grown up? Will they be tearing the house down?
A: The city of Waterloo filed an action in district court May 2 asking for title to the property under Iowa Code Section 657A: A decision on the disposition of the property will be made if and when the city gets ownership.
Q: I live in Dunkerton. Where is the closest place to recycle cans and glass?
A: It appears the nearest drop-off locations available for public use are in Raymond or in Waterloo, which has bins at Crossroads Center, West 11th and Black Hawk streets, the main fire station downtown and Singing Bird Lake near Ansborough Avenue and Black Hawk Road.
Q: Was President Trump a combat veteran?
A: No. Donald Trump did not serve in the military. Trump received four education deferments before he graduated from college in the spring of 1968, making him eligible to be drafted and sent to Vietnam. He then was granted a fifth and final deferment: A coveted 1-Y medical deferment exempting him from military service after he was diagnosed with bone spurs in his heels.
