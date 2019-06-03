Q: What is the lifespan of a housefly?
A: Between 15 to 30 days, according to the folks at Orkin. Flies in warm houses live longer than those outside.
Q: A voicemail was left on my phone saying my Social Security number was improperly used. Is this a scam or should I be concerned?
A: Sounds like a scam. According to the FTC: “Here at the Federal Trade Commission, we’re getting reports about calls from scammers claiming to be from the Social Security Administration. They say there’s been a computer problem, and they need to confirm your Social Security number. ... If you get a phone call or are directed to a website other than ssa.gov that is claiming to be associated with the Social Security Administration, don’t respond. It’s most likely a scam. Here’s some tips to deal with these government imposters:
- Don’t give the caller your information. Never give out or confirm sensitive information – like your bank account, credit card, or Social Security number – unless you know who you’re dealing with. If someone has contacted you, you can’t be sure who they are.
- Don’t trust a name or number. Con artists use official-sounding names to make you trust them. To make their call seem legitimate, scammers use internet technology to spoof their area code – so although it may seem they are calling from Washington, D.C., they could be calling from anywhere in the world.
- Check with the Social Security Administration. The SSA has a warning about these scams and suggests you contact them directly at 1-800-772-1213 to verify the reason for the contact and the person’s identity prior to providing any information to the caller.”
Q: Does Forrest Saunders still anchor on KCRG? If not, where is he now working?
A: Saunders left at the beginning of May to take a job in Florida. He said in a Facebook post: “I’ll be starting a new adventure covering the Florida capitol building in Tallahassee, reporting for TV stations across the state. It will be a chance for me to do something I’ve always wanted to, in a place I’ve always dreamt of.”
Q: Does Waterloo have plans to resurface Ansborough Avenue and Katoski Drive this year or next year?
A: The city of Waterloo has issued a construction contract for Ansborough Avenue to be resurfaced this year between University Avenue and Maynard avenues and also from West Fourth Street to San Marnan Drive. The City Council has not selected streets for next year’s reconstruction and overlay contracts. A five-year plan shows Katoski would be considered for resurfacing in 2021.
