Q. What is the actual cost a city of Waterloo employee pays for single or family health insurance coverage?
A. Full-time Waterloo city employees make monthly payments of $40 for single and $80 for family health insurance plan.
Q. Was there ever a furniture store in Waterloo in the 1940s called Selzer? If so, where was it located?
A. In the 1940s, the Selzer Furniture Store operated at 405-11 W. Fourth St. before moving to 178-80 W. Fourth St. in 1944. The store moved to 501 Commercial St. in 1959, and they closed for business there in 1964.
Q. Every year we have more Baltimore orioles than we can count, but we never see any nests after all the leaves have fallen. Where do they build their nests?
A. Orioles prefer very tall trees and their preferred habitat is open deciduous woodlands, but they do quite well in community parks and suburban backyards, according to the Prairie Rapids Audubon Society. They forage in the treetops and commonly build nests in American elms, cottonwoods and maples.
Q. We have numerous black walnut trees and four species of oak, but no birds ever build nests in them. Do you know why?
A. There may be nests that you don't readily see if they are camouflaged or placed high up in the branches, suggest members of the Prairie Rapids Audubon Society. Also look for cavity nests in oak trees; they are favored by birds like woodpeckers, chickadees, eastern bluebirds and even some wrens.
Q. What date will the Perkins restaurant near Crossroads be closing?
A. A manager at the restaurant said there are no plans to close.
You have free articles remaining.
Q. Why do they let James Holzhauer keep going on "Jeopardy"?
A. They let him keep going as long as he kept winning. That ended when 32-time champion lost in an episode that aired Monday to Chicago librarian Emma Boettcher. Holzhauer won $2,462,216 through Friday's episode, leaving him a little more than $58,000 shy of the record for earnings set by Ken Jennings in 2004. Holzhauer didn't get halfway to Jennings' 74-game win streak.
Q. Who can I call with the city to find out why the Waterloo golf courses don’t accept the cancer card?
A. The American Cancer Society stopped producing its golf pass book in the Midwest region about three years ago, said J.B. Bolger at Waterloo Leisure Services. The Iowa Section of the PGA started producing essentially the same discount book but only after the American Cancer Society announced that it would no longer be creating a book in this region. The PGA Iowa Section Golf Pass book is available for sale at Irv Warren Pro Shop for $45 or online at iowapgagolfpass.com. Waterloo's three municipal courses participate in the program. If you need more information you can contact Bolger.
Q. What can be done about person who continuously rakes their leaves onto private property that is posted “No Dumping”?
A. Call code enforcement in the city where you live.
Q. Where can I get rid of an encyclopedia set?
A. In Waterloo, you can take them to the Black Hawk County Landfill or schedule a $10 bulk item pickup through the sanitation department.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.