Q. What year did the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors vote on setting up the Washburn drainage district? I think it was in the late 1960s or early '70s.
A. The Washburn Drainage District Fund was established in 1969 to construct a drainage ditch in the community to alleviate flooding problems. Residents of the district paid a special tax assessment to build the fund, which was used to pay off construction costs.
Q. Why do you no longer carry the KWWL weather forecast in the Courier?
A. The Courier switched to Accuweather.
On June 13 columnist Cal Thomas talks about the book “Citizen Against Government Waste: 2018 Congressional Pig Book Summary.” Where can I get this book, and how much does it cost?
A. You can order a copy off the Citizens Against Government Waste website, https://www.cagw.org/reporting/pig-book. They ask for a donation of $25 or more to get the printed book sent to you.
Q. Whatever happened to Lauren Moss of KWWL?
A. Moss is now an anchor at WNDU, the NBC affiliate in South Bend, Ind.
Q. I just bought a new cell phone, and the taxes seem really high. Is that the case? Why is that?
A. According to a report last fall from the Tax Foundation, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank that researches tax policies, since 2008 taxes have increased from 15.1 percent to 19.1 percent of the average wireless service bill -- a 27 percent increase. Across the country, most states actually charge higher taxes and fees on wireless service than they do other goods and services, the report found. For one thing, most states impose 911 fees to provide funding for emergency services and the 911 system, and another common fee provides financial resources for universal service funds to subsidize telecommunications for schools, libraries, hospitals and rural telephone companies operating in high-cost areas. Some states also assess a fee on wireless service to replace the lost revenue as consumers shifted from traditional phone service to wireless communications.
Q. Will the Cedar Falls Schools be cementing in both of the junior high swimming pools?
A. The pools at both junior highs are nearing the end of their lifespan, said Cedar Falls Community Schools spokeswoman Janelle Darst. There are plans to convert the swimming pools at both junior highs into additional classroom space since the junior highs will soon be out of space. There is currently no specific timeline on the projects.
Q. I still have not received my 2018 state refund. Is the state having issues getting them sent out?
A. Officials at the Iowa Department of Revenue said the majority of refunds were issued before the end of May, but various things can delay return processing, such as mailing a paper return, not choosing direct deposit, having errors on a return, missing documentation, and returns identified for additional review. Iowans with questions about the status of their refunds can get information at https://tax.iowa.gov/wheres-my-refund on the department’s website.
