Q: On the Cedar Falls High School upcoming vote I understand there will be two choices to pick from, but will there also be a place to vote that you don’t want anything done?
A: The only two choices for voters on the bond issue referendum will be “yes” or “no.” However, there are two questions on the ballot related to the bond issue. One asks if the Cedar Falls Board of Education should be able to issue the bonds, which are debt. The other asks if the board should be able to levy a tax to repay the debt. Vote yes on both if you favor this. If you don’t want the bonds issued or the taxes levied, vote no.
Q: I hear you can buy items at the App Store, such as the weather radio for KWWL. Where is this store located?
A: Unfortunately, the App Store is not a physical location you can visit; it’s an application on iPhones where you can get various apps, like KWWL’s weather app (or the Courier’s app too!), downloaded right to your phone. If you don’t have an iPhone, you probably have the Google Play app instead, which does the same thing and has many of the same apps. A weather radio can be purchased at most hardware stores.
Q: Is Ashley Furniture still going to open a store in the former Younkers building? If so, when?
A: Plans for the Ashley Homestore at the Younkers site were approved by the Cedar Falls City Council on May 6. Construction on the project is expected to begin in 2020.
Q: Who is the veterans’ advocate for Bremer County? How can I contact them?
A: Try calling Bremer County Veterans Affairs at 352-4209.
Q: Can you explain how Alexa works?
A: Alexa is the name you would use to prompt an Amazon voice-activated assistant product, like Amazon Echo, to do something. (You may have heard of Siri, the voice-activated assistant on iPhones, and she does a similar thing.) The idea is that, instead of searching by typing, you use your voice to search the web, play a song, read the headlines, turn off the lights or purchase an item. For example, you would say, “Alexa, what is the forecast for Waterloo?” and your device would search for the forecast, and then talk back to you with the forecast.
Q: What is an address to send cards to the family of Micalla Rettinger?
A: The family has not provided an address, though an online guestbook is up at legacy.com/obituaries/name/micalla-rettinger-obituary. The family has said people wanting to do something in Rettinger’s memory may donate to the following places: increasing reward money at Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers, c/o Waterloo Police Department 715 Mulberry St., Waterloo, IA, 50703; increasing the UNI softball scholarship in Rettinger’s name, UNI Foundation, 205 Commons, Cedar Falls, IA, 50613; or benefit the KC Pet Project, 4400 Raytown Road, Kansas City, MO, 64129.
Q: Does Iowa Select Farms pay the county extra money to maintain the roads around their hog barns south of Waterloo?
A: No.
Q. Why was the Arrowhead Clinic named that?
A. According to the staff, when workers excavating for the clinic found an arrowhead, and work was briefly stopped to make sure the site wasn’t an Indian burial ground. A doctor later suggested Arrowhead as a name for the office.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
