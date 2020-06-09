June 9, 2020

Q. If they allow adult softball in the complex, how are they going to enforce the 6-foot rule?

A. Waterloo Softball is using "return to play guidelines" provided by Waterloo Leisure Services and Iowa USA Softball to keep players and fans safe at Hoing-Rice Complex, said association president Jake Schaefer. Modified team dugout areas as well as additional signage and markings on the ground will aid visitors in the practice of social distancing between different household units and accepting personal responsibility for public health guidelines while visiting the complex.

Q. Did Bath and Body Works leave Crossroads Mall?

A. We can't answer this yet. Bath and Body Works announced in May that it was closing 50 locations nationwide but has not identified which stores will be shuttered.

Q. Will U.S. Highway 218 between La Porte City and Vinton be receiving a final coat of asphalt this construction season?

A. No work is scheduled for U.S. 218 from Vinton to La Porte City, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation. The slurry seal that was placed recently is the finished surface and will be for the foreseeable future.

Q. Are the weigh stations on I-380 closed due to coronavirus?