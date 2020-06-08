June 8, 2020

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Q: How many people nationwide have died from the flu since the coronavirus outbreak?

A: New research shows counted deaths from COVID-19 in mid-April were about 20 times greater than seasonal influenza counted deaths recorded during peak weeks of the past seven flu seasons. The U.S. passed the 100,000-death mark on May 27.

Q: The History channel has been doing a series on Ulysses Grant. Did that era use dog tags for identification?

A: No, metal ID tags were first used in 1906, according to history sites.

Q: Who would I call to check and see why the state of Iowa is not using John Deere equipment on their construction projects?

A: We’ll suggest the Department of Administrative Service — they are in charge of bidding and procurement. Call (515) 242-5120 or email CustServ.DAS@iowa.gov.

Q: Is there any place in the Cedar Valley we can get our pillows cleaned?

A: If they’re feather pillows, dry cleaners will often clean them — we know Varsity Cleaners offers that service. If they are foam pillows, you can usually put those in the washing machine.

Q: Where can I dispose of two old TVs? Can I throw them in a Dumpster?