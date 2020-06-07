June 7, 2020

A: Waterloo Schools held a virtual ceremony for East, West and Expo high schools, each including a compilation of videos and photos submitted by families. The event aired June 1 on the district’s Mediacom channel, as well as YouTube and Facebook. An in-person graduation celebration will be planned for later this summer, if possible. The district has had discussions regarding prom, but there are no plans to hold prom at this time, said Waterloo Schools spokesperson Tara Thomas.

A: This is a hypothetical question. Without knowing how much money the city would give and what it would get in return, it is impossible to ask the seven council members in charge of making such a decision how they would vote on the issue. In practice, the city of Waterloo provides land, property tax rebates and sometimes grants to businesses that are expanding or building new structures. The idea behind those incentives is that the project adds property tax base and generates new taxes which theoretically pay back the incentives provided. Paying Dillards to stay in business would not add any new taxable value.