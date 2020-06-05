June 5, 2020

Q: Will the proposed upgrade to Shaulis Road be completed in conjunction with the new theme park being built by the Bertches?

A: The plan is to have the road improvements complete before the Lost Island Theme Park opens in 2022.

Q: What cities issue bike licenses?

A: We were unable to find an exhaustive list of cities that require bicycle licenses and it would be monumentally time-consuming to contact every city in the country, or even Iowa, to ask. Dubuque requires those riding bicycles in the city to buy a license. Many cities, including Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Iowa City, have an optional registration program for bicycles, which is geared around helping someone get a bike back when it is stolen.

Q: The city of Evansdale will hold a citywide garage sale. How will they handle the crowds?

A: The City Council voted to keep everything on as planned, leaving it up to home owners and shoppers on whether they wish to participate. The city provides a map of locations but it is up to those holding the sales and those attending to set up social distancing measures, if any.

Q: Are garage sales legal under the pandemic? Are there restrictions?