June 4, 2020

Q: Are any of the local schools considering having a commencement in June?

A: Cedar Falls Schools recorded a social distancing ceremony that included three days of appointments for students and their families to walk across the stage. The ceremony aired May 24 on channel 15. Waterloo Schools held a virtual ceremony for East, West and Expo that first aired June 1 on the district’s Mediacom channel. Check the district’s YouTube and Facebook pages to watch the videos.

Q: When will you answer us about when we can start redeeming cans again?

A: Redemption centers are still open. They were not closed during the pandemic. But retail stores are not doing redemptions on cans and bottles under an order by Gov. Kim Reynolds. The current order expires June 25 if it is not ex- tended.

Q: Is Dollar General building a store in Reinbeck?

A: The company is looking at a site in Reinbeck but has not applied for a building permit to move forward as of June 2.

Q: Gov. Reynolds opened up ice rinks, so why can’t we taxpayers walk at Young Arena yet?